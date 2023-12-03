Move-in ready homes available as historic Shawnee community continues to transform

Brisk sales traffic is picking up even more at Kenneth Estates as prospective buyers take advantage of a compelling combination: newly built move-in ready homes inside the Interstate 435 loop and recently decreased rates.

Located in Shawnee, Kenneth Estates’ historic roots have created idyllic surroundings for new homes in three neighborhoods: The Residences, The Manors, and The Cottages.

Several move-in ready homes (all of which were featured on the Fall Parade of Homes) await in The Manors, which offers single-family homes on walkout, daylight, and level homesites. Olympus Homes recently completed two 1½-story Rachel floor plans, one of which now serves as the community’s new model office. Both homes are located on quiet cul-de-sac homesites and feature spacious floor plans highlighted by soaring ceilings, including 12-foot ceilings in the lower level. Homes are priced in the upper $800,000s.

A four-bedroom, five-bathroom reverse 1½-story by Crown Builders at 7111 Gillette is also move-in ready, priced at $850,000. The spacious home offers two bedrooms on the main floor and convenient covered deck access just off the dining room. A prime location within Kenneth Estates offers a walkout homesite with lake views. Visit the sales office for more information about current builder incentives.

Or choose a four-bedroom, five-bathroom, two-story Aspen floor plan by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, priced at $749,950. A comfortable lower-level rec room includes a half-bath. Additional features include hardwood floors throughout, soaring windows and a fireplace in the great room and a flex space that can easily transition from home office to formal dining room.

Several homes are also under construction in The Manors, including a reverse 1½-story and a two-story, both at framing stage, by RL Hoelting. Buyers who move quickly can still make selections or upgrades on a reverse 1½-story Katerina by Olympus Homes, located on a walkout homesite.

Enjoy the ease of maintenance-provided living in The Cottages, which offers free-standing villa homes priced from the $600,000s. Kerwin Holloway markets Kenneth Estates with Brian Andrew for ReeceNichols Real Estate and said the villas have been especially popular, leaving a limited selection of just seven homesites remaining before the neighborhood is at capacity.

Spacious, estate-sized lots are exclusively available in The Residences, the ideal backdrop for a custom-built home. Current homesite inventory includes walkout and cul-de-sac locations, as well as a select number of homesites that back to water or trees. Homes in The Residences are priced from the upper $800,000s. A speculative reverse 1½-story home by Crown Builders is underway. A well-known name in the home remodeling world — Tamara Day — is also bringing her talents to reinvigorate the community’s original home, the Kenneth Smith residence.

Kenneth Estates is named for Smith, who was known worldwide for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower. At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs.

Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connects the three neighborhoods of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

Outside the idyllic surroundings of Kenneth Estates, the bustling Shawnee community beckons with nearby schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

Now is the ideal time to visit Kenneth Estates as the community is poised to see exciting transformation over the next six months, Andrew said. Visit the Kenneth Estates sales office at 7110 Gillette and add your chapter to the community’s storied legacy.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Free-standing villas and single-family homes from the $600,000s

Location: 7110 Gillette, Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Contact: Kerwin Holloway or Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-340-3962

Web: KennethEstates.com