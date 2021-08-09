Move underway to cut credit from car insurance pricing

Adam Edelman
·8 min read

Pedro Montenegro has an immaculate driving record.

But even though Montenegro said he has never been in a car accident, nor been issued a ticket for a moving violation, he has never in his adult life qualified for affordable car insurance. That's something that Montenegro, 30, who earns a "good living" as a public relations staffer in Washington, D.C., says is inextricably tied to his poor credit score, which is in the low 500s.

He most recently received multiple monthly premium quotes of around $350 for minimal coverage for one modest, used car — a figure he can't afford.

Montenegro, who is Guatemalan-American, faces the same struggle confronting millions of drivers across the country who have stellar driving records but pay higher premiums because they have poor credit or no credit history. Those two factors are far more prevalent among consumers of color. Subsequently, economists, consumer activists, state and U.S. lawmakers and even some regulators say that such practices amount to an egregious example of systemic economic racism, by which Black and Latino consumers pay higher premiums, even when they present less of a risk on the road.

“When insurance companies rely on peoples’ credit histories, they’re perpetuating the systemic biases that have plagued our society for generations,” Doug Heller, an insurance expert at the Consumer Federation of America, a nonprofit advocacy group, said. Heller added that it’s “uniquely wrong” that, in all but two states, drivers are required by law to buy car insurance, but the government doesn’t adequately regulate how it is priced.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has introduced legislation that would end the practice in consecutive Congresses. “Someone who hasn’t had access to banking or credit who is a good driver should not be paying more than someone with multiple DUIs who has access to financial stability,” she said.

Having identified this disparity, and the lack of federal action, a growing number of states are seeking to ban the reliance of auto insurance providers on credit-based pricing. A few insurance companies, in states where it's possible, have put in place measures to rely exclusively on driving behavior to determine premiums.

“It’s part of this critical element of economic opportunity in society, where prohibitively high rates can prevent you from getting to and from your job, or getting your kids to where they need to be,” Heller said.

‘Modern-day redlining’

Reliance on credit-based pricing inherently harms consumers of color, consumer experts and economists say, simply by virtue of the fact that people of color are far more likely to have bad credit, or no credit at all. According to a 2019 study by the Urban Institute, a left-leaning social policy think tank, more than half of white households in the U.S. had a FICO credit score above 700, compared with just 21 percent of Black households.

Another 33 percent of Black households with credit histories had insufficient credit and lacked a credit score at all, the study found, compared to just 18 percent of white households that lacked credit scores. Studies show the numbers are similar in Hispanic households.

Because nearly every auto insurer relies heavily on credit scoring, in various proprietary formulas, to determine pricing, people of color disproportionately pay more for auto insurance, experts said, with considerable research to back it up.

Research by the Consumer Federation, for example, has found that in ZIP codes with predominantly Black residents, consumer premiums are 60 percent higher than in predominantly white ZIP codes. That difference can amount to upward of $3,300 a year on annual premiums, according to Consumer Reports research.

“Referring to this as modern-day redlining is accurate,” said Darrick Hamilton, a professor of economics and urban policy at The New School for Social Research.

Insurance companies weigh different information in pricing rates. That tends to include not only credit history, but also age, type and amount of coverage sought, how much and how often one drives, and a plethora of personal information that can include gender, marital status, medical history, smoking status, education, job and ZIP code.

It's illegal to ask about race. In nearly all states, regulators explicitly set what can and cannot be examined to determine pricing.

Insurance trade groups have routinely defended their credit-including formulas. They say it’s part of a more comprehensive, risk-based methodology that allows consumers to, on the whole, pay less. These groups say that better credit correlates to fewer claims and accidents.

But even many within the industry, in the last 18 months, have acknowledged it might be time for a change. Last year, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a regulatory body guiding the industry, tasked a committee with studying whether certain underwriting practices were discriminatory. The committee on race and insurance, created in July 2020 in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, will meet this month to discuss what progress they've made.

States take the lead

The issue has attracted the attention of state lawmakers. Just this year, proposals prohibiting the use of credit-based pricing in the car insurance industry have emerged in Colorado, New Jersey, New York and Oregon.

“I simply do not understand why your credit score makes you any better or any worse as a driver," said New York state Sen. Kevin Parker, a Democrat who sponsored the bill. “It shouldn’t be more expensive for you to be Black or Latino in our state, period."

Those states, if their proposals are enacted, would join California, Hawaii and Massachusetts, which all outlawed the practice years ago.

In Washington state, the agency that oversees the insurance industry banned the practice for three years by emergency executive action this year after a bill that proposed doing so stalled in the Legislature.

“The argument by insurance companies that somehow a credit score is a reflection on their ability to keep prices low, that's preposterous," Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, a longtime credit score critic and former Democratic congressman, said in an interview. "Insurance companies chop you off pretty darn quick if you stop paying your premiums."

Movement is also occurring in the corporate world. Root Inc., a publicly traded car insurance company, was founded in 2015 as the first auto insurance provider to use only driving behavior as the basis in determining the price for insurance. The company, which relies on a smartphone app that tracks a user’s driving, offers a credit-score-free process in states where it is able to do so, based on specific state regulations, and recently pledged to be part of an effort to expand to all 50 states by 2025. This option, while promoted as more equitable, has prompted other concerns over accuracy and, crucially, user privacy, given that the technology is, essentially, constantly monitoring a user's motion.

Root CEO Alex Timm said in an interview that driving ability is by far "the most predictive variable" of whether someone should be expensive to insure.

“It’s causal," he said. "All the rest is correlative.”

A handful of other tech companies are laying the groundwork to offer similar products, including a car insurance app called Loop, which is promising “mission-driven car insurance, powered by AI and driven by social good.”

On the D.C. radar

Progress at the federal level has been less robust, but a conversation is underway.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated in recent months that his administration would like to tackle the issue. At a February town hall, Biden said, “If you go ahead and you want to get insurance, and you're in a Black neighborhood, you're going to pay more for the same insurance I'm going to pay for the exact same home."

“Your car, you have never had an accident in your car. You live in a Black neighborhood, you're going to pay a higher premium on your car,” he said. The White House did not respond to questions of whether any action is planned to address the issue.

Lawmakers in Congress, however, have put forth proposals. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., last fall introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of credit scores and other measures deemed discriminatory in pricing auto insurance, as has Tlaib in the House, though none of the bills advanced.

In the meantime, Montenegro is relying on public transportation, which has been curtailed by the pandemic, and, sometimes, rental cars, to get around.

But he said he was hopeful about the national conversation around economic racism and the movement he’s seeing in the state and corporate spheres.

“You think, and maybe it’s naïve, that this is something that happened to past generations and to people of color decades ago. Not to you,” he said. “But the truth is that, now, too, it’s mostly people of color that this is affecting, and it’s so crucial we do something about it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Summer of Stock Market Turbulence: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile few weeks for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong, leaving investors on edge. After steep losses, traders are looking out for what regulators may target next as Beijing tightens its grip on a range of sectors from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes to property.Here’s a look at the key events since July 23:August 9 - Chipmakers SlideChipmakers slump after state media published a commentary saying regul

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund vs. Vanguard 500 Index Fund: What's the Difference?

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly 500 billion rupees ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say. Last week, India's Supreme Court effectively blocked Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, jeopardising nearly $2.69 billion the retail conglomerate owes to Indian banks. That ruling was delivered days after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to allow telecom companies to approach the Department of Telecommunications to renegotiate outstanding dues in a long-runinng dispute with Indian telecom players.

  • If You Received The Child Tax Credit Letter From the IRS, Here’s What You Need To Know

    The first monthly payment for the advance child tax credit hit bank accounts this morning as millions of American families are expected to receive the benefit. See: Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule...

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.