I moved into a 256-square-foot apartment in downtown Detroit. Here's how I make my small space work.

I found ways to save space and make my microstudio look more homey after a year of living here. Anna Robb

I've lived in a 256-square-feet microstudio for a year and love my more affordable, small space.

I only brought items that I couldn't live without on a daily basis when I moved into my apartment.

To make my space feel like a home, I added personal touches like my plants, crystals, and artwork.

When I fell in love with Detroit and accepted a job in the city, I was shocked by housing prices. However, when I saw the more budget-friendly, fully-furnished microstudios just a five-minute walk from my office, I was sold.

Since then, I've been living in a 256-square-feet microstudio apartment for about a year. Here's how I make my space work:

I used the Marie Kondo method on everything I owned

I made sure to bring items I couldn't live without when I moved into my microstudio. Anna Robb

The first thing I did after signing my lease was go full-on Marie Kondo by looking at everything I owned to decide if it really served a purpose in my life.

After doing that, I had multiple bags of clothes and items that I was ready to say goodbye to.

I left anything sentimental that I wanted to keep but didn't need on a daily basis in a closet at my parents' house.

I find that having a clean, clutter-free space makes my small apartment feel much larger than it actually is.

I make sure to utilize every possible storage space

Gray windowsill seating area in a room with a bed with white and brown sheets and a wall with wooden paneling

My bed has three drawers underneath for extra storage space.Anna Robb

I was fortunate to move into a fully furnished space with a useful design and furniture.

I have a full-size bed with three large drawers under it — which eliminate my need for a dresser — and a bench that spans across my window with additional storage beneath it.

My microstudio came with a bench that has storage space underneath. Anna Robb

I also use the bench as a "couch" to relax, and the storage under it for items like my yoga mat and camera equipment.

Once I moved in, I created a functional kitchen

Kitchen counter and TV screen in front of windowsill and window

I like to keep my countertops clear.Anna Robb

Having a home-cooked meal is something that I really enjoy but that can be hard to do with a two-top stove burner, no oven, and no dining-room table.

Though I don't find myself needing to use it often, I bought a small toaster oven that fits in a cabinet that works perfectly.

I also looked into air fryers, but they were too large to store and I wanted to save space on my countertops.

I decided to use the windowsill bench as a place to eat. Anna Robb

Though my unit came with a small table and chair, I found that they were constantly getting in the way, so I decided to store them at my parents' house and use my windowsill bench and countertop as a place to sit and eat or work.

There are times when I wish I had an actual chair to sit and eat but for the most part, it doesn't bother me.

I added decorations here and there to make my space my own

Corner of room with figurine, speaker, and portrait of Kanye West

I added small decorations in the kitchen area.Anna Robb

Making my space feel homey was one of the most important things since I didn't want it to be reminiscent of a hotel or dorm room like it's commonly compared to.

Though there weren't a lot of opportunities to add personal touches because my apartment came pre-furnished, I brightened up the space with a lot of plants and greenery.

Plants and crystals make my microstudio feel more like a home. Anna Robb

I also focused on small touches like pictures, a full-length mirror, a couple of crystals, and an incense burner to sit on my windowsill.

It's been just over a year since I've moved into this apartment and I can truthfully say that I have no regrets. I would recommend living in a space like this to anyone who is looking for affordable options, new to living alone, or just moved to a city and wants to give it a try.

Read the original article on Insider