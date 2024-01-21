I moved across the country when my son was 21, injured, and still needed me. It was the best decision for both of us.

After my 25-year corporate career ended, I decided to sell my home and move across the country.

Just before my move, my son broke his ankle and needed me.

After a difficult, important conversation, he told me to go anyway and followed me soon after.

After 25 years as a corporate employee, my job was unexpectedly eliminated.

I wasn't sure what I'd do next, but I knew I needed something different to be truly happy. I sure didn't expect to move from Des Moines, Iowa, to Southern California, but that's what happened.

But that meant I had to leave my 21-year-old son, Johnathan, behind. It was a difficult decision, but it was the best one for both of us in the end.

An unexpected injury nearly derailed my plans to move

After my home was sold, and just a couple of weeks before I was scheduled to leave, my son broke his ankle and required surgery with an extensive recovery time. He couldn't walk or drive and required assistance for his basic needs.

Friends and family members asked me whether I still planned to move or would stay home to care for Johnathan during his time of need.

A conversation about my motives was eye-opening

A few days before my scheduled departure, I took my son out to brunch and had an honest conversation with him. Thankfully, we've always been able to talk. I told him how much I loved him and expressed that it was so incredibly hard to leave him while he was injured.

I also shared that the example of motherhood I'd been shown was one of martyrdom. Moms pleased everyone around them with little or no care or attention toward their own needs, let alone dreams.

I told him it was time to change the paradigm and do things differently from how we'd done them, and I was going to lead the way.

I said I wanted to show him what it looked like to see a mother following her passion, collaborating with others, and helping along the way. I wanted to show him that it's never too late to change the game, even when you're aging and you've lived safely and according to others' expectations. I wanted to validate that it's safe to dive deep into the unknown and reap the rewards from out-of-the-box moves.

When I finished explaining my motives and desires, he looked me straight in the eye with an intensity I'd not seen and said, "I respect the fuck out of you for that."

He offered an enthusiastic send-off and supported my move west

A few months after I moved, and once he'd recovered enough to return to work, his coworker asked, "Hey, John, why'd your mom move to California?" He replied, "Because she's a baller and does what she wants."

The thing is, my son is the one who taught me to do what I want by always doing what he wants and gifting me permission to do the same. I'm not sure I would've had the courage to move without his backing, and I was grateful to have his support. Hearing him say he was proud was a bonus.

Less than a year later, Johnathan followed my lead and moved to California. Once settled into his apartment, he sent me a message saying, "You are the strongest, most courageous person I know. You are the reason I have accomplished so many things. You're doing exactly what you need to do."

Life in California has been good for both of us

We've thoroughly enjoyed the sunshine, diversity, and activities here. We've both experienced career highs and transformations in our activities, health, and friendships. We both learned to like vegetables, and I've taken up hiking.

In less than one year, Johnathan surpassed the corporate salary it took me 25 years to build. I published three books and did a TEDx Talk . Seeing Johnathan beaming in the audience was one of the best feelings ever.

Johnathan met the love of his life, and he's now engaged. I've developed a fantastic community of friends and associates.

Moving to California was the best decision for both of us, and I couldn't have done it without my son's unwavering support.

