I moved from Canada to the UK 7 years ago, and while I love London, I can see why Meghan Markle prefers my home country

I moved from near Toronto to London nearly seven years ago.

Like Meghan Markle, I've spent the past few years living with a Brit, and while I love London, my job, and the friends I've made, I can see why she and Prince Harry want to move to my home country.

Canadians are among the friendliest people you'll ever meet — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even told the couple that in Canada they're "among friends and always welcome here."

The landscape across Canada is stunning and varied, the cities and towns are diverse, and it gets real — and sunny — seasons.

Ultimately, though, for Markle and for me, being in Canada means being closer to family and friends.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love Canada, and as someone who has lived in both the UK and the Great White North, it's easy to see why they'd want to move there.

When the royal couple officially give up their royal duties in the spring, they plan to split their time between the UK and Canada, Buckingham Palace confirmed this month, though rumors suggest they could move to the North American country permanently, since they're both already there.

The former actress spent seven years in Toronto filming "Suits," and Canada appears to have remained special for her and Harry ever since. Toronto was the location of one of their first public appearances as a couple.

Instead of spending Christmas with the royal family, last year the Sussexes opted to take baby Archie to Canada for the holidays. Then, shortly after announcing their plans to "step back" from the royal family this month, Markle and Archie returned to Canada, where they have remained. Harry flew to join them this week.

Nearly seven years ago, I moved from just outside Toronto to London to pursue a career in journalism. While I still absolutely love my life in the capital, there are certain things I miss about my home country — and it's easy to see the appeal for Harry and Markle as they look toward the future.

Canadians are among the friendliest people you'll meet

When announcing that they were spending Christmas in Canada, a statement on behalf of the couple read: "They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by tweeting a welcome message to the family, writing: "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You're among friends, and always welcome here."

This friendly openness is one of the main things I miss about Canada while living in the UK.

While this is not representative of the entire country — head north to the likes of Liverpool and strangers will openly say hello — people are definitely less warm and chatty in the capital than they are at home, and strangers will even look at you like you're crazy if you attempt to start a conversation.

I'll never forget arriving at Heathrow years ago, weighed down with two heavy suitcases and being surprised that not a single person offered to help.

The landscape is stunning — and incredibly varied

Having spent most of my life in southeastern Canada or Europe, I can't attest to the beauty of the west coast of Canada, where Harry and Markle appear to be spending most of their time. But the landscape across the country is breathtaking.