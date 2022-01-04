Movement class can help stop progression of Parkinson's disease symptoms
A dance and movement program can help delay progression of Parkinson's disease symptoms. Dr. Jon LaPook speaks to a patient who describes how the classes have changed his life.
A dance and movement program can help delay progression of Parkinson's disease symptoms. Dr. Jon LaPook speaks to a patient who describes how the classes have changed his life.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
The Browns didn't want to imagine where they would be without Baker Mayfield. Unwisely addressing their fears, they have gone nowhere with him.
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," Tristan Thompson wrote on Instagram on Monday
The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a message for the media after Antonio Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay ended in abrupt fashion Sunday.
Just a day after Tessa Thompson's selfie in full Valkyrie armor leaked online, alleged official...
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger moved up an all-time NFL list in his Heinz Field farewell, but he's still very far behind Tom Brady.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
My wife put in her will that our estate should be equally divided among her siblings and mine. Well, she has more than twice the number of siblings as me, so three-quarters of our estate would go to her side of the family.
'He'd be the first to tell you that's a bonehead play', Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said as Clowney's costly penalty sets up Steelers TD
A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.
A new hit song which claims to subvert the male gaze is accused of, in fact, objectifying women.
Jim Corsi played 10 seasons in the MLB for five teams. He revealed that he has Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer and does not have long to live.
Casey Thompson to Oklahoma?
Jazmin Grimaldi shared a slideshow of images on Instagram celebrating 2021, including a snap with her half-siblings