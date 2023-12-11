Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

The movement of lorries carrying cargo through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint has been blocked again.

Source: video from the border posted on social media; Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: A video was posted on social media, in which Ukrainian hauliers say that their movement is blocked again. There is a Polish lorry in the middle of the road, which, according to the Poles, has broken down.

Demchenko confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that as of 20:00, there was indeed a lorry on the road from the Polish checkpoint Dorohusk, which was preventing the movement of transport carrying cargo across the border towards Ukraine.

Ukrainian border guards do not know what caused the lorry to break down in the middle of the road, which led to the blocking of traffic.

Background: On 11 December, Wojciech Sawa, Head of the Dorohusk municipality, decided to disperse the hauliers protest at the border with Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 6 November.

After 13:00, the participants were officially informed that the blockade was over. The municipality cited two reasons: "significant danger to property" and "blocking traffic".

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine confirmed the unblocking of the checkpoint.

