'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states

'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states
'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states
NOMAAN MERCHANT and THOMAS BEAUMONT

HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign to subvert the will of voters and reverse his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden is taking hold among state and local Republicans even as it marches toward imminent failure — a demonstration of Trump’s power to bend the GOP to his will even as he leaves office.

Dozens of state lawmakers, elected officials and party leaders in recent weeks have endorsed and advanced Trump’s false claims, and in some cases called for undemocratic actions to reverse results. None of the moves have had an impact on the election results — and even Republican governors have certified Biden’s win. Still, activists say they see the so-called “stop the steal” campaign as the animating force behind the next wave of Trump-era conservative politics.

“I definitely see a brand new movement taking shape,” said Monica Boyer, a former lobbyist in Indiana and early national voice of the tea party movement. “Was this election stolen? I don’t know. But people have the right to know.”

Signs of the power of that burgeoning political force have been building: In Pennsylvania, 64 Republican lawmakers — including leadership — have signed a statement urging members of Congress to block the state's electoral votes from being cast for Biden. In Texas, the state's Republican attorney general has filed a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court demanding that other states' Electoral College votes be invalidated.

Even in liberal Massachusetts, five GOP candidates who lost their races filed a federal lawsuit Monday trying to decertify the state’s election results, recycling claims about irregularities and voting machines.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia all hosted meetings with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani where they allowed hourslong airing of grievances over the election as the states certified results for Biden.

To be sure, such efforts have done more to build political support than overturn results. Trump and his allies have lost more than 40 times in federal and state courts. Tuesday is “Safe Harbor Day,” the federal deadline for Congress to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Biden has already secured the 270 electors needed to win.

Meanwhile, Trump's attempts to personally persuade GOP lawmakers, governors and state election officials to intervene have failed.

The president reached out twice last week to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, to press the state’s legislature to replace the electors for Biden with those loyal to Trump. Cutler told him state law prevented such a move, according to a spokesman.

Still, Trump has succeeded in using his unfounded grievances to build political power. The president has already raised more than $170 million since losing to Biden, requesting donations for an “election defense fund.” Most of that will become seed money for his post-presidency political career, going to a Trump-founded political action committee called Save America.

The president has shown he's willing to attack state Republicans who don't back his cause. Trump tweeted Monday that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who had worried publicly about the spread of election misinformation, was “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud" and said he should be replaced.

Duncan replied Tuesday: “Thank you for 4 years of conservative leadership,” adding that Trump had proven that a “business minded outsider can be effective in DC.”

Some Republican groups, including state GOP committees, have grabbed hold of the Trump team's claims with both hands.

The Arizona Republican Party late Monday appeared to ask supporters to consider dying to keep Trump in office. The state party's official Twitter account retweeted conservative activist Ali Alexander's pledge that he was “willing to give my life for this fight."

“He is. Are you?” the Arizona GOP added.

Some Republicans have spoken out against Trump's fight to subvert the results. “It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told the Philadelphia Inquirer. Toomey has said he does not plan to run for reelection in 2022.

Many of those seeking a political future in the Republican Party have been far more careful in their criticism. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler this week repeatedly refused to acknowledge Biden's win, as she hopes to persuade Trump supporters to support her in her January runoff election.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, filed his lawsuit as he is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly using his office to help a wealthy donor, and while the president is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office.

Legal experts dismissed the filing as a long shot. The lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Dale Carpenter, a law professor at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, noted that Texas typically files federal cases with a coalition of other states but in this case was alone. Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins did not sign the petition, which is also rare for a state filing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I do not believe this effort will be successful. In fact, I’m certain it will not be,” Carpenter said. “But the fact that it was even attempted is an indicator of some degree of erosion of our norms of politics.”

Trump celebrated the lawsuit Tuesday, tweeting thanks to Texas for "COURAGE & BRILLIANCE!”

___

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press journalists Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston; and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden was considering Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to be his China ambassador.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment. In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

    "The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state."There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • A nurse in the Pfizer vaccine trial said her side effects were so bad she worried she had the virus - but it was worth it

    Kristen Choi had a high fever, nausea, and fatigue after her second shot, but the effects subsided. She said getting the shot was worth it.

  • Exclusive: Former U.S. homeland chief Johnson says he will not join Biden administration

    Former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who was widely viewed as a strong contender for several Cabinet positions under incoming President Joe Biden, told Reuters on Tuesday he will not join the Biden administration. Johnson had been under consideration to become Biden's secretary of defense, but Biden nominated retired General Lloyd Austin for that role. "I will not be in the Biden administration," Johnson said in an email.

  • DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982

    Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982. The child long known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich. The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, announced the child’s identity at a news conference Friday.

  • House Republicans Call for Special Counsel to Investigate Election

    More than two dozen House Republicans sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday requesting that the president direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to probe “irregularities” in last month's general election.“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” reads the letter, signed by 27 GOP representatives.Representative Lance Gooden of Texas first wrote and sent the letter on his own last week, but he decided to resend it after other members in his caucus expressed interest in signing their names to it, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Mo Brooks of Alabama, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.The Republicans' frustration comes after Barr said last week that the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election.The Trump campaign legal team quickly disputed Barr's appraisal, saying “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation” and that the DOJ is unaware of the totality of the evidence Trump's lawyers have gathered to substantiate their fraud allegations.“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the GOP representatives stated in their letter.“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” the lawmakers said.Earlier this year, Barr suggested that the high levels of mail ballots this year due to people opting to stay home during the pandemic could become a breeding ground for fraud.Since Joe Biden eked out a victory in the election earlier this month, flipping several key battleground states Trump won in 2016 by razor-thin margins, the Trump campaign has launched a slew of more than 40 lawsuits challenging the vote results in six swing states.Trump has so far refused to concede the election to Biden and has claimed he won a second term “by a lot” even as his legal team fails to produce of voter fraud on a scale widespread enough to affect the outcome of the race and the former vice president’s victory.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • John Eastman: Texas election lawsuit 'terrific' for Supreme Court

    Constitutional scholar discusses Texas claiming four battleground states violated Constitution with election management.

  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday that he will not join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.Johnson was in the running for several Cabinet positions, including secretary of defense and attorney general, people close to the Biden transition team said. While he hasn't announced his pick yet for attorney general, Biden has tapped retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top role at the Pentagon.In an email to Reuters, Johnson confirmed that he will "not be in the Biden administration," mentioning the "news over the last 24 hours," likely referring to Austin's selection. Prior to running the Department of Homeland Security from late 2013 to early 2017, Johnson was general counsel of the Air Force and later the Department of Defense.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap' Google reportedly lifting political ad ban ahead of Georgia runoffs

  • Police: Man assaulted family with Black Lives Matter sign

    A white North Carolina man has been accused of assaulting two people whose car displayed a homemade Black Lives Matter sign and another that honored Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in a police raid earlier this year in Kentucky. The incident occurred Dec. 3 in Forsyth County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday. According to arrest warrants, Rod Steven Sturdy, 55, of Lewisville, faces two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and assault on a female.

  • Trump supporters urged to buy president's childhood home in $3m parting gift

    Donald Trump's childhood home in New York - already sold twice since 2016 – is back on the market. But this time, the real estate agency is appealing directly to the president's fans to buy the house for the unprecedented price of $3 million and offer it to Mr Trump as a gift. Paramount Realty agency on Tuesday launched a fundraiser on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, calling on Trump fans to contribute towards the goal of reaching $3 million. If the money is raised, the house will be given to the outgoing president. The agency had recently tried to sell the house, located in the affluent Jamaica Estates neighbourhood in New York's Queens borough, for $3 million at classic auctions, but without success. But then they came up with the crowdfunding strategy, which has "never been done before," Paramount real estate agent Misha Haghani told AFP. "It is more likely that one million people who love Trump would each give three dollars, rather than a wealthy buyer giving three million," he said.

  • San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin

    Media coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a city facing financial ruin; it is that this bill will surely do the exact opposite. Even critics of modern income inequality see policy prescriptions such as this as counterproductive. Indeed, in the present COVID-19 moment, San Francisco needs all the help it can get to attract businesses and well-paid taxpayers. This couldn’t come at a worse time.So, what is this new tax? Supporters call it the “overpaid executive tax.” (Kudos to them for framing so bluntly.) Technically, the citywide tax will operate as a levy of at least 0.1 percent on companies that pay their CEO more than 100 times the median pay of their workforce. That 0.1 percent tax can reach as high as 0.6 percent depending on how far above the company’s median pay the CEO’s total compensation is. Embedded in the name attached to this new legislation is the belief that disinterested third parties should determine fair and appropriate pay. Whether that be city bureaucrats or voters unconnected to the company in question, the notion that such actors should serve as the arbiters of proper pay levels is nothing more than a form of price-and-wage control. An easy retort to my concern here may be, “Why care about a mere 0.1 percent hit?”Well, if what we are seeking to address is really egregious, unfair, socially contemptible income inequality -- robber-baron stuff -- why should we stop at 0.1 percent? In other words, if the rationale for this 0.1 percent is what its proponents say it is, why are we only talking about 0.1 percent? If a Silicon Valley tech billionaire makes an amount considered to be unfair relative to the money paid to, in all probability, administrative support staff, shouldn’t voters and bureaucrats up the ante here, seeking far more than a 0.1 percent surtax?The fatal flaw of this bill and others like it lies in the idea that fair compensation should be defined by people other than those who have skin in the game -- namely, a company’s principals, board of directors, and ultimately the shareholders to whom it reports. Once one concedes the principle that legislative intervention is required to force those within a company to change the way it pays people, the door is opened to an arbitrary exercise of power. Make no mistake: There is no magic behind the 0.1 percent figure. Setting the tax at that level was arbitrary, and arbitrary judgments are easy to change. Sure, it remains there today, but perhaps 1 percent or 5 percent will be the “right” number next year. And perhaps even higher the year after that. The lack of limiting principle here is frightening, and the slippery slope is easy enough to see.Making it all the more dangerous is that San Francisco is already on the slide. The wealthy are leaving the city in record numbers and at a record pace. And unlike many of the wealthy in New York City still waiting out the pandemic from their beach houses, the San Francisco defectors are not coming back. The very nature of the largest businesses in San Francisco makes them tech-forward, not just able to take advantage of different work environments, but rewarded for doing so. Throw in the recent increase in the transfer tax on expensive real estate in the city, and the slew of recent business tax increases embedded in Proposition F, and there is almost no confusing the message the city is sending to wealthy businesses and their proprietors: Your kind is not wanted here.This brings us back to the key practical problem faced by those who want to soak the rich in a city or a state. In a country that allows mobility, there is no reason for a wealthy employer to stay in inhospitable business environments. San Francisco’s new wealth tax seeks to address that by saying businesses must pay the 0.1 percent tax if they have any office presence in the city, even if they are not headquartered in San Francisco. Why quit while you’re behind? Force company headquarters out, and their satellite offices too.Every day brings a new headline of high-profile companies and executives leaving the Golden State. The 13.3 percent top state tax rate is punitive enough. The regulatory environment is infamous. And while tech company CEOs may not mind the stratospheric price of real estate, their employees certainly do. What a COVID-damaged city such as San Francisco needs is to plead with Sacramento to decrease taxes and regulations, so that its city can retain major revenue contributors. Instead, it has chosen to add insult to injury by adding to incentives to leave the state, and even more inexplicably, by encouraging those who stay in the state to do so just outside the city. That’s right -- San Francisco may not just push successful tech companies to Denver and Austin -- they may even push them to Palo Alto!And while we’re discussing this sort of approach to taxation, it’s worth adding that a true wealth tax on the balance sheets of ultra-high net-worth people does not work. As I wrote back when Elizabeth Warren raised the issue during her presidential campaign, the rationale is misguided, the legal propriety is dubious, the amount of money it raises is over-stated, and the misallocations of capital that it creates are significant. San Francisco’s modified version of a wealth tax is equally misguided. It will lead to diminished revenue as more businesses leave the city, and even more on top of that as new businesses seek a more friendly neighborhood in which to start. Income inequality is not solved by making poor people poorer, or by making them unemployed.San Francisco would be wiser to pursue what it is chartered to do as a city -- addressing high crime and homelessness -- rather than what it is inherently incapable of doing -- serving as the arbiter of what wages should be. So far, it is not doing either very well.

  • Rep. Katie Porter tore into Mitch McConnell for holding up the $908 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill over corporate protections, saying they enable 'the worst examples of disregard for human life'

    Mitch McConnell has recently refused to compromise in stimulus negotiations, arguing that liability protections for businesses need to be included.

  • Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

    Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. Police in the southern region of Rostov said in a statement that a search for the culprits was under way. Russian military experts speculated that the items had been stolen because some of the units had been assembled using precious metals such as gold and platinum.

  • Dad pleads guilty in autistic son's backyard pool drowning

    The father of a severely autistic 16-year-old Michigan boy who drowned in a family pool has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors accused Tim Koets of failing to supervise his son Sam whose hands were bound while he stood in the pool in March 2019. Koets pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree child abuse, WOOD-TV reported.

  • White Male Conservatives Think They’re America’s Real Victims

    Conservatives have officially become a sad group of angry, bitter, whining, radicalized, and mostly white men, who fear being made irrelevant by the inevitable demographic changes of America’s 21st century and as such now call themselves, wait for it, “victims.”At his campaign rally in Georgia this weekend, President Trump assured his maskless followers, “We’re all victims. Everybody here, all these thousands of people here tonight, they’re all victims. Every one of you.”What a stunning declaration of powerlessness, one that prompts the question: victims of who and what, Mr. President? I’m so glad you asked.They are victims of the younger, more diverse America that rejected Trump and voted for Joe Biden. They are victims of their own white male aggrievement and resentment. Yes, Trump increased his vote share among white women, but it’s men like him—older, wealthier, powerful—who are leading the way toward the politics of victimhood.The Authoritarian Threat in This Country Isn’t SocialismThey lie, openly. They distort the truth. They claim that their heritage is being stolen from them when confederate flags and monuments are removed from public places. They rail against critical race theory, diversity and inclusion training, calls for social justice and police reform, and label it “socialism,” which they associate with every Democrat from AOC to Biden.These folks are mad. But more than that they are foul hypocrites.One of my most prized possessions used to be my autographed copy of The Book of Virtues by former U.S. Secretary of Education and devout conservative Bill Bennett. Bill had been a man of virtue and a defender of the U.S. Constitution until Donald J. Trump became president of the United States. All of that went out the window as he joined Paula White, Franklin Graham, Pat Robertson, Newt Gingrich, and so many so-called Christian conservatives in sucking up to an openly bigoted, sexist Birther who cheats on his wives, pays off porn stars, gropes young beauty pageant contestants, and has been accused credibly of sexual assault by no fewer than 20 women.These supposed conservatives once talked about defeating communism, lifting the poor from poverty, home ownership, and small business growth. They believed in the sanctity of marriage and of family, and the promise of America as a beacon to the world. Now they follow a rudderless fool of a man. A charlatan. A soulless monster who cost countless Americans their lives with his feckless response to COVID-19.Their fearless leader, Donald Trump, has no ideas. He has no hope to offer a nation of sick, ill, mourning people. He only thinks of himself. Everybody is picking on me. They are after me. They are after us. We are all victims.I’ve always admired free market, pro-values, pro-national defense conservative Republicans like Jack Kemp and Jeane Kirkpatrick, who formed “Empower America” in the 1990s. Those two have left us, and I’d like to think they would have known better than to follow a racist creep like Trump.I know that Bennett, who is still with us, did not know better or did not care. After hearing him defend Trump’s attacks on election officials and refusal to concede an election he lost badly, I threw the book Bennett gave me and signed for me in the trash. Where it belongs.I, for one, am trying to understand and remain open to dialogue with these “Trumpsters,” so this past week I invited someone who is a friend, a neighbor, an American conservative, businessman, and yes, Trump 2020 voter onto my One America Podcast, where we talked about how he views the world as a white male conservative. I was enlightened by our dialogue. He was candid. Thoughtful. And he helped me to see beyond Trump’s dumpster fire rhetoric, and after talking with him and truly listening to him, I get how Trump tapped into white frustration in 2016 and 2020 with America’s racial justice, economic justice, and diversity demands.But here’s the bottom line: The vast majority of these New Jack Trump “conservatives” have no values. They hate the U.S. Constitution, which is one that espouses American liberty, and they are victims of their own making. They are so focused on the white male past, where they ran and were in charge of everything, that they can not see the bold, brave, bright, diverse America standing in front of them.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.