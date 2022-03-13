Movers & Shakers: Milford Regional Medical Center adds to executive team

Milford Regional Medical Center recently filled two key leadership positions.

Beth Cadle has been named chief financial officer and vice president for finance. She brings more than 30 years of finance experience, much of it in the health care industry. Cadle most recently director of finance for the anesthesia physician practice at Boston Children’s Hospital. She is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Boston College.

Tricia Oliver has been named vice president for public relations, marketing and communications. She was most recently chief of staff and director of campus communication at Westfield State University. Oliver began her career in health care communications, including stints at Morton Hospital and Medical Center in Taunton and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Elizabethtown (Pennsyvania) College.

Melitza DeJesus has been named manager at Mary Ann Morse Home Care in Natick.

Her responsibilities include overseeing all aspects of planning, implementing and managing a range of in-home health care services for seniors throughout MetroWest.

In addition to serving as the primary liaison between clients, families and service providers, DeJesus will collaborate with and support leadership in identifying, developing and launching new senior support programs and in-home service solutions.

Over the past 15 years, DeJesus has served Mary Ann Morse Home Care in various other capacities. The nonprofit provides customized in-home services to seniors who need extra assistance to stay healthy, safe and independent.

Dr. Amy Costa, of Norwood, recently joined Milford Regional Physician Group. She will see patients at Milford Regional Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, 98 Prospect St., Milford, and the Center for Adolescent & Young Adult Health, 100 Medway Road, Suite 204, Milford.

Costa previously worked at Boston College, spending 17 years as a staff physician in the department of Student Health Services and also held the role of assistant director of sports medicine. Prior to that, she worked for Maine Medical Center, and in private practice with Southern Maine Sports Medicine.

She earned her medical degree at UMass Medical School and completed her residency in family practice and fellowship in sports medicine at Maine Medical Center. She holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Wesleyan University.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: West of Boston hires, promotions and business awards