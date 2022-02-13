Movers & Shakers: Southborough's Jennifer Daloisio tapped to lead MassCEC

Jennifer Daloisio, of Southborough, has been named chief executive officer and executive director of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a statewide economic development agency that is dedicated to accelerating the growth of clean energy.

She joined MassCEC as chief financial officer and treasurer in November 2014 and began serving as interim CEO in September.

Daloisio previously practiced public accounting in Boston for 18 years, most recently as a director at Deloitte. She is a CPA and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire.

Daloisio also serves as a director on the board of the Northeast Clean Energy Council Institute.

U.S. Army Capt. Carl F. Knowlton III completed the Military Intelligence Officer Captains Career Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on Jan. 26.

The program focuses on preparing company grade officers in the collection and analysis of military intelligence to identify and develop an appropriate strategy. Knowlton was an identified leader achieving the highest score on the physical fitness aptitude test.

Knowlton has been assigned to the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, where he will focus on providing intelligence on drug trafficking in support of military operations with the objective of apprehending individuals located outside the United States indicted for, or charged with, drug offenses under United States law.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in business and Spanish from Loyola University of Maryland. He previously graduated from Saint John’s High School in Shrewsbury.

Rachael Thalheimer has been hired as a clinician at Elevate Counseling Services in Bellingham.

A native of Natick, she sees clients of all ages, specializing in helping people with anxiety, low self-esteem and addiction.

Thalheimer previously worked at a substance abuse detox and rehabilitation facility in Greater Worcester. Her counseling experience also includes work in a cancer unit at a New Jersey hospital.

She holds master's and bachelor's degrees from Monmouth University in New Jersey. A licensed clinical social worker, she is working toward attaining her LICSW (independent) credential.

Matthew C. Peterson has been promoted to assistant manager at the Mendon office of Charles River Bank.

His responsibilities include overseeing daily operations and security at the Mendon office, supervising tellers and personal bankers, and providing service to bank customers.

A Franklin native, Peterson joined Charles River Bank as a teller in 2016.

Last year, he completed the comprehensive Massachusetts Bankers Branch Manager Certification Program. He is finishing up his bachelor's degtee in business administration through Southern New Hampshire University's online program.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Jennifer Daloisio named CEO of Massachusetts Clean Energy Center