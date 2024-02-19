Movie aims to inspire new generation of young Black hockey players
For 45 years the smooth voice of Gerald McBride has graced the airwaves of Detroit Radio, for the last 26 years, on 92.3 FM.
For 45 years the smooth voice of Gerald McBride has graced the airwaves of Detroit Radio, for the last 26 years, on 92.3 FM.
The Detroit Three spent a combined $22.7 billion buying back their shares and paying dividends last year.
The Wild scored six goals in less than six minutes on Monday in the fastest stretch of its kind in the NHL since 1999.
The stylish piece looks just as good in person as it did online, and now it's an even better bargain.
The Lerner family is keeping control of the Washington Nationals after all.
Mike Conley, who was traded to Minnesota by the Jazz last year, was set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
No more sliding while you slice: These kitchen essentials have thousands of perfect ratings from choppers — er, shoppers.
Upgrade any room in your home with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for Presidents' Day weekend.
I can't stop stuffing my shopping cart with discounted Free People dresses, Tory Burch totes, Birkenstocks, Ray-Bans and more (so much more).
The Phillies' spring training clubhouse is full of familiar faces as they prepare for another season with the roster that made back-to-back NLCS runs.
With players returning from absences for a variety of reasons or changing teams, now is a good time to consider these six skaters for your roster.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
UConn rolled to a 28-point win over Marquette on Saturday in yet another dominant showing for last year’s national champions.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Forget about running for office — run (don't walk!) to these massive markdowns in honor of our founding fathers and the retailer's 25th birthday.
Fred Zinkie reveals eight players who are being overlooked in fantasy drafts for a variety of reasons, but are ready to rebound in 2024.
More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 30% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
Nvidia earnings are set to be the next big test for the market rally.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
According to a report in Bloomberg, the SoftBank founder is seeking $100 billion to build a new venture that would compete with the likes of Nvidia in the area of AI chips. Code-named Izanagi, the new venture would collaborate with Arm, the chip design company that SoftBank spun out as a public company last year. It still owns about 90% of the Arm's stock as of this month.