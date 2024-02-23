Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Feb. 23

Feb. 22—"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To The Hashira Training" NEW

Tanjiro undergoes rigorous training with the Stone Hashira, Himejima, in his quest to become a Hashira. Meanwhile, Muzan continues to search for Nezuko and Ubuyashiki. With Natsuki Hanae, Kengo Kawanishi and Akari Kito. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. (2:10) R

"Ordinary Angels" NEW

Inspired by the incredible true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter. With Alan Ritchson, Hilary Swank and Amy Acker. Written by Kelly Fremon Craig and Meg Tilly. Directed by Jon Gunn. (1:56) PG

"Madame Web"

Cassandra Webb develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present. With Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced. Written by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless and Claire Parker. Directed by S.J. Clarkson. (1:57) PG-13

"Bob Marley: One Love"

The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. With Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers and Zach Baylin. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. (1:44) PG-13

"The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 4-6" NEW

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. With Jordan Walker Ross, Elizabeth Tabish and Shahar Isaac. Created by Dallas Jenkins. (3:25) Not Rated.

"Lisa Frankenstein"

A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness — and a few missing body parts. With Kathryn Newton, Liza Soberano and Jenna Davis. Written by Diablo Cody. Directed by Zelda Williams. (1:41) PG-13

"Argylle"

A reclusive author who writes espionage novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate realizes the plot of the new book she's writing starts to mirror real-world events, in real time. With Sofia Boutella, Henry Cavil and Dua Lipa. Written by Jason Fuchs. Directed by Matthew Vaughn. (2:19) PG-13

"The Beekeeper"

One man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers." With Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Bobby Naderi. Written by Kurt Wimmer. Directed by David Ayer. (1:45) R

"Migration"

A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. With Isabela Merced, Elizabeth Banks and Awkwafina. Written by Mike White and Benjamin Renner. Directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy. (1:32) PG

"Wonka"

With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. With Timotheé Chalamet, Gustave Die, Murray McArthur and Hugh Grant. Written by Simon Farnaby, Paul King and Roald Dahl. Directed by Paul King. (1:56) PG