Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Jan. 5

Jan. 4—"Night Swim" NEW

A woman swimming in her pool at night is terrorized by an evil spirit. With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon and Amélie Hoeferle. Written by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. Directed by McGuire. (1:38) PG-13

"The Boys in the Boat"

A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington's rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. With Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner and Peter Guinness. Written by Daniel James Brown and Mark L. Smith. Directed by George Clooney. (2:04) PG-13

"The Color Purple"

A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. With Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks. Written by Marcus Gardley, Alice Walker and Marsha Norman. Directed by Blitz Bazawule. (2:20) PG-13

"Anyone But You"

After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice-cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. With Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell and Alexandra Shipp. Written by Ilana Wolpert and Will Guck. Directed by Will Gluck. (1:43) R

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. With Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson. Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, James Wan and Jason Momoa. Directed by James Wan. (2:04) PG-13

"Migration"

A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. With Isabela Merced, Elizabeth Banks and Awkwafina. Written by Mike White and Benjamin Renner. Directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy. (1:32) PG

"Wonka"

With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. With Timotheé Chalamet, Gustave Die, Murray McArthur and Hugh Grant. Written by Simon Farnaby, Paul King and Roald Dahl. Directed by Paul King. (1:56) PG