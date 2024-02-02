Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Feb. 2

Feb. 1—"Argylle" NEW

A reclusive author who writes espionage novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate realizes the plot of the new book she's writing starts to mirror real-world events, in real time. With Sofia Boutella, Henry Cavil and Dua Lipa. Written by Jason Fuchs. Directed by Matthew Vaughn. (2:19) PG-13

"The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 1-3" NEW

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. With Jordan WAlker Ross, Elizabeth Tabish and Shahar Isaac. Created by Dallas Jenkins. (3:27) Not Rated.

"Mean Girls"

Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. With Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli'i Cravalho. Written by Tina Fey. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez. Jr. (1:52) PG-13

"The Beekeeper"

One man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers." With Jason Stathan, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Bobby Naderi. Written by Kurt Wimmer. Directed by David Ayer. (1:45) R

"The Boys in the Boat"

A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington's rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. With Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner and Peter Guinness. Written by Daniel James Brown and Mark L. Smith. Directed by George Clooney. (2:04) PG-13

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. With Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson. Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, James Wan and Jason Momoa. Directed by James Wan. (2:04) PG-13

"Wonka"

With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. With Timotheé Chalamet, Gustave Die, Murray McArthur and Hugh Grant. Written by Simon Farnaby, Paul King and Roald Dahl. Directed by Paul King. (1:56) PG