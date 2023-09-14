Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Sept. 15

Sep. 14—"A Haunting in Venice" NEW

In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. With Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. Written by Michael Green and Agatha Christie. Directed by Kenneth Branagh. (1:43) PG-13

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3"

After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father's childhood friends. With Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Louis Mandylor. Written and directed by Nia Vardalos. (1:31) PG-13

"The Nun II"

1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. With Taissa Farming, Jonas Bloquet and Storm Reid. Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing and Akela Cooper. Directed by Michael Chaves. (1:50) R

"The Equalizer 3"

Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: Become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia. WIth Denzel Washington Dakota Fanning and Eugenio Mastandrea. Written by Richard Welk, Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. (1:49) R

"Blue Beetle"

An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle. With Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine and Susan Sarandon. Written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Directed by Angel Manual Soto. (2:07) PG-13

"Meg 2: The Trench"

A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. With Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. Written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris. Directed by Ben Wheatley. (1:56) PG-13

"Barbie"

Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. With Margot Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling. Written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Directed by Greta Gerwig. (1:54) PG-13

"Haunted Mansion"

A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson. Written by Katie Dippold. Directed by Justin Simien. (2:02) PG-13

"Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story"

Based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. With David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. Written by Jason Hall, Zach Baylin and Alex Tse. Directed by Neill Blomkamp. (2:15) PG-13