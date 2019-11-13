Movie nights, baseball, phone calls: How Trump is boosting GOP unity in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump sat surrounded by a group of his most loyal defenders on Capitol Hill.

In every direction from his box seat at the World Series last month, as the Washington Nationals faced off against the Houston Astros, there sat a Republican who has been outspoken in defense of the president over the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats.

"Seats aren't bad," Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally and one of about a dozen lawmakers invited to the game, wrote on Twitter alongside a selfie of him, Trump and first lady Melania Trump, smiling in the stands.

As the impeachment inquiry has unfolded over the past few months, Trump has been nurturing his friendships with allies like Gaetz in an effort to keep his party united.

Since the controversy with Ukraine surfaced in September, Trump has spoken directly or in groups with at least 120 House Republicans and by the end of the week, will have talked with 40 GOP senators to outline his defense against the impeachment accusations lodged by Democratic critics, two senior administration officials told USA TODAY.

The effort, experts say, is something that could help both unify and invigorate congressional Republicans during this crucial chapter where he is counting on them to fight Democratic accusations that he abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. Trump denies those accusations and denounced the impeachment inquiry, which is moving into a new phase with the first public hearings scheduled to begin Wednesday.

More: 'Anonymous' author warns that Trump 'will not exit quietly,' even if defeated or impeached

Keeping Republicans united

For weeks, as witness after witness appeared behind closed doors — telling lawmakers investigating impeachment their insider accounts of how the Trump administration circumvented typical diplomatic procedures with Ukraine in a shadow campaign to lock down investigations that would help Trump politically — Republicans have tested out a variety of defenses.

There was no quid pro quo, some say. There was a quid-pro-quo but that is a normal part of foreign policy, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argued before quickly backtracking. Some attempted to dismiss key testimony as hearsay due to the witnesses not having direct conversations with the president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is perhaps Trump's staunchest ally in the Senate, said he found the foreign policy toward Ukraine “incoherent” and argued those in the administration "seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.”

More: Who are the 15 witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry and what have they said?

More: Impeachment Week 8: House opens public hearings featuring State Department officials critical of Trump

The president, meanwhile, has rallied the troops, making personal phone calls, inviting key Republicans to events and even hosting a pair of movie nights at the executive mansion, two administration officials told USA TODAY.

Along with joining Trump at the World Series, Republican lawmakers have traveled aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and sat with him at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the heart of New York City at Madison Square Garden and to the Alabama-LSU football game, one of the biggest rivalries in college football.

Key lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have also made appearances at Trump's rallies and at the White House for lunches in recent weeks.

Trump has spoken in person with 80 House Republicans, administration officials told USA TODAY. At least 40 other House Republicans have attended retreats at Camp David hosted by White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other officials; Trump has phoned into at least four of those Camp David meetings.

The officials said Trump hopes to have contact with every Republican lawmaker by the time impeachment comes to an end.

"A lot of this happens on the phone, out of sight," the officials said.

While impeachment is a primary topic of these talks, Trump also speaks with lawmakers about issues like the proposed Canada-Mexico trade deal and new legislation on prescription drugs.