Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida

A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty to bank robbery and violating the terms of his supervised release.

Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery and up to three years’ imprisonment for violating the terms of his supervised release. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Records said Brown was sentenced to 25 years in prison after previously being convicted of robbing three banks in the Baltimore area in 2001.

Read: Belle Isle police arrest bank robbery suspect just out of jail for multiple other robberies

In 2020, Brown was granted an early release from prison and began serving his term of supervised release.

While visiting Florida on June 28, 2022, Brown robbed the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle.

Brown -- who was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a surgical style facemask and plastic gloves -- passed a note to the teller demanding money and claiming that he was armed with a gun, records said.

Read: Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family, per report

He left the bank with almost $4,300 and fled to a nearby gas station, where he had a change of clothes waiting for him, witnesses said.

Police located Brown at his hotel room, where they discovered a bag containing the demand note and stolen cash. They also found the disguise that he changed out of in the gas station restroom.

“After Brown was arrested, he told authorities that he committed the bank robbery because he was filming a movie in Florida and had run out of money to pay for the production,” prosecutors said in a news release.

Read: Person of interest in Mount Dora couple’s deaths faces Georgia judge on stolen vehicle charge

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.