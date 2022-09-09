Movie Producer Gets 6 Years for Scamming BlackRock Trust

Chris Dolmetsch
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Hollywood producer will spend six years in federal prison for scamming a BlackRock Inc. trust out of more than $30 million it invested in his company.

William Sadleir, 68, was sentenced on Friday by US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Manhattan, who also ordered him to pay nearly $32 million in forfeiture and restitution.

Sadleir pleaded guilty in January to two counts of wire fraud for diverting a part of the $75 million that the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust had put into his film production and distribution company, Aviron Group LLC. Aviron participated in the distribution of films including “My All-American,” “Kidnap” and “The Strangers: Prey at Night.”

“Mr. Sadleir is obviously disappointed with today’s sentence, but accepts the court’s judgment,” the producer’s lawyer Matthew Schwartz said in a statement. “Mr. Sadleir apologizes to his family and to the men and women of Aviron Pictures who have been so hurt by his conduct.”

Prosecutors said Sadleir promised BlackRock that some of the money had been invested in prepaid media credits with a unit of advertising agency GroupM Worldwide, when he actually had sent $25 million to a fake company he had created. He then used some of the money to buy a seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion featured in Architectural Digest, make payments on a Tesla Model X and charter a private jet.

The government said Sadleir tried to conceal his scheme in part by pretending to be a female advertising executive at Aviron. He claimed to be on maternity leave when BlackRock made inquiries about its investment.

Sadleir also forged the signatures of BlackRock personnel to authorize the release of around $3 million in liens on intellectual property and other assets relating to the company’s films that the trust had used to secure its Aviron investment.

He was the chairman and chief executive officer of Aviron from 2015 until December 2019, when he lost control of the company after defaulting on a BlackRock note.

The case is US v Sadleir, 20-cr-5114, US District Court, Southern District of New York

(Updates with Sadleir’s lawyer)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina's inflation rate expected to hit 95% this year

    Economists hiked their estimate for annual inflation in Argentina this year to 95%, a monthly poll published Friday by the central bank showed, as the country struggles to overcome a prolonged economic crisis marked by soaring prices. The latest forecast for surging consumer prices is 4.8 percentage points higher than the previous month's estimate. The analysts consulted by the central bank moderately raised their projection for Argentina's economic growth this year to 3.6%, up barely 0.2 percentage points compared to last month's poll.

  • The Dow Gained, Coinbase Soared—and What Else Is Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The move came as the dollar slipped from its recent high, but the market isn't yet out of the woods.

  • BlackRock Bet Big on Climate Change. Now It’s Being Targeted By the Anti-ESG Movement.

    What does the push against sustainable investing mean for the future of the asset management giant's business?

  • Researchers Discover Skeleton At Polish Cemetery That's Straight Out Of A Horror Film

    “Such a discovery, especially here in Poland, is astonishing, especially now — centuries later. Pure astonishment,” said the research team's leader.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Take Five: Navigating the energy shock

    Take Five: Navigating the energy shock

  • Pentagon warns of GPS interference from Ligado broadband network

    The U.S. Defense Department said a study https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3153449/press-release-on-the-nasem-section-1663-report/ released Friday shows Ligado Networks' planned nationwide mobile broadband network will interfere with military global positioning system receivers (GPS) receivers. The Federal Communications Commission in April 2020 voted to permit Ligado to deploy a low-power network. In January 2021, the FCC rejected a bid by U.S. government agencies to put its decision on hold.

  • Revamp of Federal Software Buys Could Force Microsoft Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- The top Democratic senator responsible for government oversight is drafting legislation that would overhaul how the federal government buys software, a move that could force Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp. and other technology companies to remove limits on how their products interact with those made by rivals.The draft bill, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg, would require agencies to move toward buying unlimited software licenses, rather than ones for a specific number of e

  • 3M (MMM) Moves 3.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    3M (MMM) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • People Hate Wendy's Latest Stance (it's Not About Food)

    The world has become more aware of matters of race, sexual orientation, age, and identity than ever before thanks to the immense reach of social media, a set of circumstances that some folks like to angrily refer to as "woke culture." This practice is known as virtue signaling, and there's no faster way to get called out for it than to do so on Twitter , which is believed by many to be no more than a maelstrom of hate mostly drummed up by robots (or so Tesla CEO Elon Musk says). Now both Wendy's and Dove have spoken up about a cause both claim to believe in, and while it seems to be a very viable reason to stand up for something, the pitchforkers of social media do not agree.

  • Civilian Space Crashes to be Investigated by NTSB, Agency Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US officials have agreed on an updated framework for investigating major accidents in the commercial space industry as human tourism and flights hauling hardware into orbit expand rapidly. The National Transportation Safety Board, the independent agency that leads investigations into plane crashes, will conduct similar reviews for mishaps involving private sector rockets and space capsules, according to an agreement signed Friday. The NTSB will work in coordination with the Federa

  • Scandinavian airline SAS gets U.S. court approval for $700 million financing

    The approved credit agreement is a part of the airline's bankruptcy protection process and its terms will be substantially similar to those announced on Aug. 14, SAS said. Long-struggling SAS, ravaged by the pandemic and pressured by low-cost rivals, sought bankruptcy protection in July as pilots went on a two-week strike, hoping to emerge within nine to 12 months as a more competitive airline. Some analysts have said that Apollo could become a major shareholder in SAS by converting the loan to equity at the end of the Chapter 11 process.

  • Denmark Moves Closer to Sending Asylum Seekers to Rwanda

    (Bloomberg) -- Denmark signed a deal with Rwanda to move the Nordic country closer to setting up an asylum center outside of the European Union to reduce the number of people seeking refuge.The two countries declared a “joint ambition” to collaborate on asylum and that they will set up a mechanism that could transfer seekers to Rwanda from Denmark, according to a statement published by the government in Copenhagen on Friday.In the UK, plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda have spurred a long-ru

  • 'Free Puppies!' Documentary follows independent dog rescuers in Georgia and Tennessee

    "Free Puppies!", a feature-length documentary about a dog rescue organization in Georgia, opens Sept. 9 for a six-day run at Athens Ciné.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Leads Bidding for Starbucks Franchise Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a minority stake in Kuwaiti conglomerate Alshaya Group’s Starbucks Corp. franchise, according to people familiar with the matter. The $620 billion Public Investment Fund is leading a consortium of investors vying for a stake in the business and could reach an agreement in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private. Private equity firms may invest in the comp

  • Police joke about pickup truck landing in pool

    When a driver took his pickup truck into a California pool, the responding police officers were quick to find humor in the situation.

  • Nikola founder's jurors may see 'truck rolling down hill' video at trial

    Jurors at Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton's fraud trial starting next week will be allowed to watch a marketing video that prosecutors said shows a truck appearing to drive on its own power when it was actually rolling down a hill, a judge ruled on Thursday. The ruling came after U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos also rejected Milton's motions to dismiss an indictment accusing the former billionaire of lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered automaker's progress in developing its technology starting in 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty.

  • Credit Card Code to Track Gun Sales Approved by Standards Group

    (Bloomberg) -- A credit card categorization code that could improve the tracking of gun sales was approved by an international panel that sets standards for the payments industry, according to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and Amalgamated Bank.The International Organization for Standardization, based in Geneva, Switzerland, approved the bank’s application for a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores to use when processing transactions, according to news releases from both A

  • Forced Buying Puts a Floor Under Stocks Nobody Else Wants to Own

    (Bloomberg) -- In a week that saw discretionary buyers beat a quick retreat from risky assets, another set of traders stood up to halt a three-week plunge in the S&P 500: those with little choice but to buy.They included short sellers, whose rush to cover lifted stocks they’re betting against to gains of more than twice the market’s. Options dealers were another bullish force after getting caught needing to boost hedges by buying stocks when they rise. Certain quantitative traders for whom chart