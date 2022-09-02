Movie producer ran prostitution ring and used production company as a front, feds say

A movie producer awaits sentencing after prosecutors say he disguised his prostitution ring for years by using his production company as a front.

Dillon Jordan, 50, has produced a number of films, including the Netflix movie “The Kindergarten Teacher” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.

He kept a roster of women who he’d connect with his clients for prostitution services in the U.S. and abroad with the help of a madam in the U.K., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Some of these women were coerced, persuaded and enticed by Jordan into traveling for prostitution, court documents state.

Jordan, of Arrowhead, California, pleaded guilty to conspiring to operate an interstate prostitution business in violation of the Mann Act, a Sept. 1 news release says. He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.

McClatchy News contacted Jordan’s attorneys for comment on Sept. 2 and was awaiting a response.

Beginning in 2010 through at least 2017, Jordan coordinated his prostitution ring by messaging his clients in the U.S., including in Manhattan, New York, through email, court documents state.

This coordination included sending his clients photos of the women on his “roster” who would perform sexual services for money and were available for hiring, the release says. Additionally, prices for services would be discussed via email.

Jordan arranged travel for the women to meet his clients across state lines and beyond U.S. borders, according to prosecutors.

What’s more is that he worked alongside a U.K.-based madam, who prosecutors didn’t name, to share and refer clients and prostitutes, prosecutors say.

The movie producer was able to conceal his prostitution ring through two front companies — his production company PaperChase Films, according to Deadline, and what appeared to be a party and event planning company, according to the release.

Jordan managed the money he gained through his illegal business with both California-based companies, prosecutors say.

He opened several bank accounts in the name of PaperChase Films and his other company to “accept cash, wire, and check payments for prostitution services from clients and to pay for the expenses of the prostitution business, including paying the women for their prostitution services by cash and check,” the indictment states.

When Jordan paid the prostitutes with checks, he would say the payments were for modeling fees, consulting fees, massage therapy fees and more, according to the indictment.

Before Jordan was charged in 2021, his Netflix film starring Gyllenhaal won an award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Deadline reported.

Other movies he has produced include “Skin,” “Heavy,” and “Hell to Pay,” according to IMDb.

Jordan agreed to give up $1,429,717 as part of his guilty plea, the release says.

