Movie theater employee charged with drug sales

May 6—MANKATO — The manager of a Mankato movie theater was selling drugs along with popcorn, charges say.

Jamie Lynn Hiniker, 39, of Mankato, was charged with felony drug sales Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Hiniker allegedly sold cocaine to a police informant at Spotlight Theatres in downtown Mankato in July.

A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arranged the sting after previous investigations indicated Hiniker was selling cocaine in the theater and in an alley behind it, according to a court complaint.

The informant called Hiniker and she told him to come to the theater. He gave her $100 and she gave him 0.4 grams of cocaine inside a popcorn bag, the charges say.

The Free Press