New York City theaters to reopen at 25% capacity with precautions, Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visits vaccination site in Brooklyn
(Reuters) - Movie theaters in New York City can reopen on March 5 at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screen, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

"Assigned seating, social distancing and other health precautions will be in place," Cuomo wrote in a tweet.

The lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have hurt theater operators.

Many including cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings are struggling to stay afloat even as big studios Walt Disney and Warner Bros decided to release movies directly on online streaming platforms.

After Cuomo's announcement, AMC said it will reopen all its 13 theaters in New York City from Mar. 5. Theater chain Cinemark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"New York City is a major market for moviegoing in the U.S., re-opening there gives confidence to film distributors in setting and holding their theatrical release dates," the National Association of Theatre Owners said in a statement.

Movie theaters outside of New York City were allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We look forward to expanding the capacity from 25% to 50% in the very near future so that theatres can operate profitably," the association said.

After closing nearly 15% higher, shares of AMC Entertainment were up 8.5% in extended trading, while Cinemark was up 2.2% after ending the day up 6.3%.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York, Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Arun Koyyur)

  • NYC Movie Theaters Can Reopen March 5, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo

    Theaters can operate at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 people allowed per screen.

  • NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity

    After nearly a year of closures, movie theaters in New York City have finally been given the clear to reopen with a 25% capacity limit by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The reopening will take effect March 5. While theaters in the state outside of the five boroughs and in adjacent states like Connecticut and New Jersey have been allowed to reopen in past months with that limit, cinemas in the country’s biggest market have remained closed out of concern of outbreaks quickly unfolding in what was the first major American epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. But after months of lobbying by the National Association of Theater Owners, NYC theaters will now come into line with the same safety protocols for theaters across New York. This includes mask wearing and assigned seating for all audience members and a capacity limit of either 25% or 50 audience members, whichever is lower. Theaters will also have to comply with air filtration standards to reduce the likelihood of the virus circulating in auditoriums. NEW: Movie theaters in New York City can reopen on March 5 at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen. Assigned seating, social distancing and other health precautions will be in place. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 22, 2021 Also Read: Can Late-Arriving Oscar Contenders Still Break Through - With Voters and Audiences? The announcement comes as vaccination efforts have ramped up nationwide and infection and death rates have dropped after a deadly winter. As the U.S. death count has reached 500,000, over 58 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine while hospitalizations nationwide have fallen below 60,000 for the first time since Nov. 9. In response to this, Cuomo and other governors have begun a push to reopen businesses, schools, and places of worship. Recently, Cuomo has also given the green light for amusement parks and sporting arenas — including Madison Square Garden — to reopen with 10-15% capacity limits while increasing the limit for indoor dining to 35%. The reopening of NYC theaters is just one step in a long road of recovery for the U.S. box office, but it is an important one. Comscore reported that only 38% of movie theaters were open this past weekend, with thousands still closed due to a mix of ongoing COVID-19 closure orders and a lack of major box office titles. Searchlight’s “Nomadland,” considered a frontrunner at the Academy Awards, opened this weekend on an estimated 1,200 screens and on streaming via Hulu, a far different release strategy than the traditional four-screen platform opening in New York and Los Angeles that an awards contender would usually receive. The reopening of theaters in major cities will be key to bringing major releases back to wide theatrical release. Also Read: 'Croods 2' Hits No. 1 Again 13 Weeks After Release, Reaches $50 Million at U.S. Box Office Theater owners and studio distribution execs are still clinging to hope that the vaccination process will continue fast enough to allow theaters nationwide to open in some capacity during the lucrative summer blockbuster season. Films have already been moved out of release slots in March and April, but Disney has yet to announce a final decision on the Marvel blockbuster “Black Widow,” which the studio said in an investor call this month is a film they still want to release theatrically on May 7. The March 5 reopening date for NYC theaters coincides with the same day that Disney plans to release “Raya and the Last Dragon” in both theaters and as a premium release for Disney+ subscribers. The U.S. is on pace to vaccinate more than 120 million Americans by the end of April, and the rate could increase if supply and distribution by vaccine manufacturers improves alongside approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which could provide tens of millions more doses this spring. But Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned in multiple interviews that it may take the entire summer to vaccinate the majority of Americans and that herd immunity against the virus may not be achieved until autumn. Meanwhile, epidemiologists are urging people to get vaccinated whenever possible and continue practicing social distancing, warning that more infectious variants first found in countries like the U.K. and South Africa could cause another surge. This includes New York, where the first case of the South Africa variant, which is believed to have some resistance against the vaccine, was found in Long Island on Sunday. Read original story NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity At TheWrap

  • New York City movie theaters to open for the 1st time in almost a year

    For the first time since March 2020, movie theaters in New York City are about to reopen their doors. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday that movie theaters in New York City will be permitted to resume operations at 25 percent capacity and with no more than 50 people per screen beginning on March 5. Although movie theaters that shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic have previously reopened in other parts of the United States, including the rest of New York, they've remained closed in New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest moviegoing markets in the country. This has been a major impediment for the box office prospects of movies like Tenet that have debuted theatrically during the pandemic, and it's been part of the reason upcoming blockbusters like No Time to Die have recently been facing new delays. New York's move to reopen theaters prompted speculation over whether some upcoming tentpole films, such as Marvel's highly-anticipated Black Widow, could actually be released in the coming months rather than be postponed again. At the same time, Variety notes it "will be difficult to turn a profit on $200 million-budgeted films with capped capacity and Los Angeles venues shuttered." For now, Raya and the Last Dragon and Godzilla vs. Kong will debut in March both in theaters and on streaming, while Marvel's Black Widow is set to only play in theaters on May 7. During a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Black Widow remains slated for its theatrical release, but he noted the company will be closely "watching to see the reopening of theaters and consumer sentiment in terms of going back." More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughtersResign, Andrew CuomoObama and Springsteen chat about feeling like 'outsiders' growing up in new joint podcast

  • New York City movie theaters will reopen on March 5 at limited capacity, Cuomo says

    New York City's movie theaters have been closed since mid-March of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

