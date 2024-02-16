At the Movies
Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews a family movie in theaters and two streaming shows for adults.
Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews a family movie in theaters and two streaming shows for adults.
Find the service that offers more of what you want to watch -- and fits your budget to boot.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
Engadget is looking for experienced freelance tech writers to contribute news stories, reviews and buying guides.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $125 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
A great tablet for work and play, the 10.4" Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great tablet if you want to take your projects and entertainment with you.
Testing the CD player in the 2023 Subaru WRX. Our long-term sedan is one of the last new vehicles sold with a compact disc player to play music on CDs in 2024.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
First Internet Bank offers a wide range of deposit accounts as well as loans and credit cards. Read more in our bank review.
When Meta announced Instagram’s new “nighttime nudge” feature in January, the company acknowledged that sleep is particularly important for young people. But sleep is also important for adults.
Kelce said the evening reached a new level once he found the mask during the Super Bowl after parties.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Check out these latest enchanting deals below from Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt as they continue to cast their spell on the tool aficionados
We still can’t stop thinking about the Apple Vision Pro.
Ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Anthropic, the well-funded AI startup, is testing a technology to detect when users of its GenAI chatbot ask about political topics and redirect those users to "authoritative" sources of voting information. Called Prompt Shield, the technology, which relies on a combination of AI detection models and rules, shows a pop-up if a U.S.-based user of Claude, Anthropic's chatbot, asks for voting information. The pop-up offers to redirect the user to TurboVote, a resource from the nonpartisan organization Democracy Works, where they can find up-to-date, accurate voting information.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Axos Bank offers lucrative rewards accounts and unlimited domestic ATM reimbursement
The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season.
Discover Bank offers more than just credit cards — consumers can also benefit from its deposit accounts and loans
OpenAI today unveiled Sora, a generative AI model that creates video from text. Given a brief -- or detailed -- description or a still image, Sora can generate 1080p movie-like scenes with multiple characters, different types of motion and background details, OpenAI claims. "Sora has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions," OpenAI writes in a blog post.