Moving into 2024: Refuge House’s services are needed now more than ever

I would like to thank everyone in our community who voted for Refuge House in the Guide to Florida “Best in Florida” for social service agency. We were delighted to have won the top designation and thank you all so much for your support which made this honor possible. We are fortunate to have a community that cares about survivors and their children.

2023 was a busy year for us. We worked hard to improve the experience of survivors as they receive services at our offices and shelters. And thanks to the generosity of our amazing donors, we were able to provide some much-needed improvements to our properties. New flooring and bathroom updates in both emergency shelters, major updates to our 80-year-old historic Gadsden County Office, and a newly renovated sexual violence counseling office in Tallahassee.

Carmela’s Place at Refuge House, an eight-bed facility with around-the-clock access to counselors, launched in February at a secure, undisclosed location.

As proud as we are of those improvements that will enhance the comfort and safety of survivors who come to us for support and care, we were also faced with an unprecedented increase in the need for safe shelter. Not only are more and more victims desperately reaching out to us for safe housing, but they are experiencing intense acts of brutality at the hands of the abuser and/or trafficker.

When victims call our hotline, advocates conduct danger and lethality assessment to determine the likelihood that a victim will become seriously injured or killed by the abuser. This past year, almost all calls were determined to be highly lethal and/or the victim was at serious risk of significant injury. Alarmingly, our hotline records reveal that approximately 60% of victims reaching out to us for help report that at least one firearm is present in the home and that the batterer has threatened to kill them with it multiple times.

We’re accustomed to assisting survivors and their children with complex needs related to the trauma they’ve experienced. But 2023 was different. Even though these trends began in 2020, we have not seen any reduction in the need for shelter or decrease in serious and potentially fatal violence. At the same time, we’ve recognized that economic self-sufficiency (which is critical for reducing future victimization) is more unattainable than ever due to soaring housing costs, low wages, and lack of affordable childcare. We’ve seen batterers become more emboldened than ever, showing no fear of consequences for their behavior.

Going into 2024, Refuge House is committed to meeting the growing needs of survivors and their children. In 2023, I, along with our board of directors and staff, carefully considered what we could do to address the challenges. After thoughtful consideration, big plans have been made that we look forward to announcing very soon.

We hope that you will lend your support as we prepare to enhance services at Refuge House. It is our goal to expand our capacity for the physical, psychological, and emotional safety of victims and their children. We won’t be able to accomplish our goals without you.

Emily Mitchem

Emily Mitchem is the executive director of Refuge House. For information about how to access services please call our 24/7 hotline: 850-681-211. And, for information about how to donate, please email: receptionist@refugehouse.com.”

