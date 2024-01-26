Moving Acadiana Forward: SLCC hiring event

(KLFY)– In 2023, robust job gains marked the year, with indications pointing towards a sustained upward trend in the coming years.

Notably, South Louisiana Community College is ensuring inclusivity, providing opportunities for individuals of all educational backgrounds and experience levels across various age groups.

The latest data from the Current Population Survey, a monthly survey by the Census Bureau of Labor Statistics, forecasts the number of individuals actively employed or seeking employment across all demographics will reach 163.8 million in 2024, necessitating an increase in job opportunities. Fortunately SLCC stands among the institutions actively providing such opportunities.

“People just don’t think to go to the SLCC website,” Nancy Roy, director of student recruitment for workforce programs at SLCC, said. “We have a vast amount of jobs across our nine campuses.”

Roy highlights the college is actively seeking local talent with a spectrum of qualifications, ranging from individuals with a high school diploma to those holding a PhD.

“Jobs in administration, faculty, adjunct faculty or any of our management positions. If you are in accounting or marketing or security or maintenance,” Roy said.

With open positions prevalent across the workforce industry, the issue of a shortage in employees raises questions. Studies indicate that to attract top talent, boost retention rates, and foster a healthier workforce, organizations must provide an appealing benefits package. Job benefits not only make employees feel rewarded for their work but also play a crucial role in supporting their health, and financial well being.

“We have a great benefits package here,” Roy said. “Full medical,dental,vision, a great retirement plan as well and there are other bonuses that would help you to extend your education as well. A lot of opportunities.”

While securing an appealing job is a crucial step, attracting employers through professionalism, preparedness, appearance and work morale not only secures the position, but also contributes to retaining employment and its associated benefits.

“Definitely come in your professional appearance. Have your transcript with you as well,” Roy said.

SLCC aims to expand its talent pool with a hiring event scheduled for Feb. 1, focusing on faculty and staff positions. Prospective candidates are encouraged to pre-register, bring a resume and transcript if available, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-site interviews. Assistance with online applications will be provided at the event for those facing difficulties.

