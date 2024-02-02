Moving Acadiana Forward: The Yard

(KLFY)– At just 20 years old photographer and entrepreneur Cameron Theyard has garnered recognition throughout Acadiana with his distinctive work.

His name itself is a fusion of passion and identity, as “Cameron” symbolizes his connection to the camera, while “TheYard” creatively aligns with his recently established studio, “The Yard”.

Three years ago, 18-year old Cameron Theyard graduated from high school and simultaneously launched his own photography studio in Downtown Lafayette.

“On my 18th birthday, I actually signed the lease for it and here we are today,” he said.

Three years later The Yard expressed it was time for something new.

“As my team was growing, and we were tending to big and better things we decided to expand into this space right here,” Cameron Theyard said.

Located on Vermilion Street in Downtown Lafayette, the studio’s bright, modern and minimalist environment appeals to big city dreamers.

“Everytime somebody walks in they say it reminds them of New York. It looks like you brought New York to Lafayette,” Cameron Theyard said.

The studio provides a range of services including Cameron Theyard photography, rental spaces for other photographers and a dedicated podcast space.

“Rentals come with studio backdrops and it also comes with lighting. You just come in and we have everything set up for you,” he said.

Chantell Zenon emphasizes the budget-friendly, all-inclusive podcast package is essential for both new creators and those looking to save time.

“You can get a high end quality environment you can also get customizable packages,” Zenon said. “We provide clips and captions. That’s also apart of the video.

“The quality stuff you see on our pages you get all of that,” Cameron Theyard said.

