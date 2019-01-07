Moving Average Crossover Alert: Union Pacific

Union Pacific could be a stock to avoid from a technical perspective, as the firm is seeing unfavorable trends on the moving average crossover front.

Union Pacific Corporation UNP could be a stock to avoid from a technical perspective, as the firm is seeing unfavorable trends on the moving average crossover front. Recently, the 50 Day Moving Average for UNP broke out below the 200 Day Simple Moving Average, suggesting short-term bearishness.

This has already started to take place, as the stock has moved lower by 0.3% in the past four weeks. And with the recent moving average crossover, investors have to think that more unfavorable trading is ahead for UNP stock.

If that wasn’t enough, UNP isn’t looking too great from an earnings estimate revision perspective either. It appears as though many analysts have been reducing their earnings expectations for the stock lately, which is usually not a good sign of things to come.

Consider that in the last 30 days, 3 estimates have been reduced, while none has moved higher. Add this in to a similar move lower in the consensus estimate, and there is plenty of reason to be bearish here.

That is why we currently have a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) on this stock and are looking for it to underperform in the weeks ahead. So, either avoid this stock or consider jumping ship until the estimates and technical factors turn around for UNP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Medical Stocks to Buy Now

The greatest discovery in this century of biology is now at the flashpoint between theory and realization. Billions of dollars in research have poured into it. Companies are already generating revenue, and cures for a variety of deadly diseases are in the pipeline.

So are big potential profits for early investors. Zacks has released an updated Special Report that explains this breakthrough and names the best 3 stocks to ride it.

See them today for free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research