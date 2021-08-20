Moving day for Gov. Cuomo as U-Haul spotted at Executive Mansion

ALBANY, N.Y. — Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the move.

A U-Haul truck was spotted Friday morning outside of the Executive Mansion in Albany, where Cuomo has remained holed up during his final days in office.

The governor has made no public appearances since announcing last week he would resign in the wake of a blistering report from the state attorney general’s office detailing sexual harassment allegations made by 11 women.

In an unusual move, Cuomo delayed his stepping down by two weeks, ostensibly to aid with the transition as Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes the reins of the Empire State.

Hochul, who will be the first woman to lead the state, has called the additional time unnecessary.

With four days left before the official transfer of power, a handful of state workers and movers were seen along with the U-Haul van Friday outside the historic Queen Anne-style brick residence that Cuomo and dozens of previous governors have called home.

It’s still unclear exactly where the disgraced Democrat is going to lay his head at night since Cuomo owns no property of his own.

The three-term governor’s most recent abode outside Albany was the tony Westchester home he shared with ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee.

The Mount Kisco compound, known as Lily Pond, was owned solely by Lee, who unloaded the property after the couple broke up in 2019.

Cuomo’s time at the Executive Mansion has been clouded in controversy after one of his accusers, Brittany Commisso, alleged the governor groped her while working at the official residence late last year. Commisso has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

The van was spotted three days after Cuomo filed his formal retirement papers. Cuomo submitted his “application for service retirement" on Tuesday, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office confirmed.

The 63-year-old is eligible for an estimated pension of $50,000 a year.

Some have speculated that this isn’t the end of the road for the career politician, noting that he has more than $18 million in his campaign coffers and is able to run for office again since the Assembly abandoned the impeachment process.

