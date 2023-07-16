Moving in the right direction

Jul. 15—When the crime statistics for each county in Tennessee for 2022 were released on Monday, the numbers indicated that Wilson County had increases in fraud, along with dramatic decreases in domestic violence.

The biggest change Wilson County saw in its crime statistics was in domestic violence, which decreased by 25%. There were 606 domestic violence cases in 2022, 200 less than the 806 cases in 2021.

"Building relationships with people who are caught in the cycle of domestic violence is an important factor in reducing the numbers for that crime," District 15 Attorney General Jason Lawson said. "When people feel like that there are resources available to them, that prosecutors care, that law enforcement officers care, that we really are looking out for their best interest, I think you see a shift in the dynamics of whether that victim is willing to participate in the prosecution of the offender."

Continuing to build relationships with people caught in domestic violence situations is an important factor in reducing the amount of cases.

"Domestic crime really is a cycle," Lawson said. "If you can start breaking those cycles, you will see relationships fixed. You will see people separate from someone who is an offender, and maybe offenders receive the appropriate treatment so that that doesn't continue to occur for them. You'll see effects in that area."

From 2021 to 2022, fraud cases went from 399 to 427. Lawson called this increase the most disturbing.

"The thing that bothers me about the fraud crime is when folks are providing their personal information or money or gift cards to someone that has contacted them through the telephone or through the internet, or through a text message, they have no idea who this person is or where that person is located," Lawson said. "On many of these occasions we're finding that people who are perpetuating these frauds are actually located out of the United States. The ability of law enforcement to apprehend these folks to recover restitution, to prosecute any of the individuals who are committing these crimes, is very low."

There were five murder cases in Wilson County in 2021 and four in 2022. In 2021, there were 23 robberies, and in 2022, there were 17. Sex crimes decreased from 63 cases in 2021 to 54 cases in 2022. Burglaries decreased from 248 to 238 cases. Vehicle thefts went from 172 to 155.

There were 264 cases of aggravated assault in 2022, an increase from 2021's 239.

Wilson County saw drug cases increase from 1750 in 2021 to 2154 in 2022. DUIs increased from 305 to 352 cases.

"We've got to be careful about those statistics, but because (the increase in cases) very well could be that we've just done a better job in detecting and apprehending those individuals in both drugs and DUIs," Lawson said. "In both of those two categories, those are crimes that are typically committed when people are operating in a very covert fashion. They don't want to get caught driving drunk. They don't want to get caught selling drugs and things like that. We want to apprehend as many as we can, but (we) by no means think that we're catching 100% of drug offenders or 100% of DUI offenders."

There was also an increase in weapons charges, with 182 cases in 2021 and 194 in 2022.

"Oftentimes, the weapons numbers run in correlation with the drug numbers, because there's so many drug offenders that carry weapons on them," Lawson said. "If you're catching more drug offenders, your weapons numbers are going to correspond to that."

Most law enforcement agencies will receive a copy of the numbers for their jurisdiction.

"They'll see areas where crime is going up," Lawson said. "They'll see areas where they believe that detection is going up and because they can determine how is the best way to allocate their resources to address emerging problems. They can also measure things that maybe they have done over the past year that seems to be effective in reducing crime or curbing crime. I think that, as law enforcement agencies are able to look at those numbers, it will be an effective guide for what is working and what the problem areas that are emerging in the future."