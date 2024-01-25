What’s moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairview Heights? Here’s what to know

Two Fairview Heights businesses will relocate from existing sites to the former Bed Bath & Beyond.

The space at 6611 N. Illinois St. will undergo a complete remodel, said Land Use & Development Director Dallas Alley.

The space will be subdivided to accommodate both Burlington and Golf Galaxy, according to city documents.

As part of the project, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse agreed to downsize its store by about 10%, said Alley, providing more space to the new tenants and making the space a four-tenant building.

The old Bed Bath & Beyond facade will become Burlington, and a new one will be constructed for Golf Galaxy.

The timeline for the project is not immediately available, but construction at DSW is in progress.

Door signage at DSW lets customers know about the current construction work inside. The store is downsizing to accommodate two new stores next door.

Eric Sedgwick of PACE-64 Associates, LLC, which owns the plaza, could not be reached for comment. We’ve left messages and will share what we learn once we hear from him.

In addition to DSW (6601 N. Illinois St.), the building currently houses Ulta Beauty (6621 N. Illinois St.)

Burlington and Golf Galaxy are currently located in the Marketplace Shopping Center, at 1 Plaza Drive and 17 Plaza Drive, respectively.

Golf Galaxy will move from 17 Plaza Drive to 6611 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights. A new storefront will be constructed between the former Bed Bath & Beyond site and Ulta Beauty.

Alley said the city is working to bring more businesses to the shopping center. Businesses in the shopping center include Best Buy, The Bead Place and Dollar Tree.

Bed Bath & Beyond closed in January 2023.

Updates will be reported as new information becomes available.

Pages From FH City Council 110723 by Jennifer Green on Scribd