Moving Forward On Affordable Housing

Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop-ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.