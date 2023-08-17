Moving Forward On Affordable Housing
Kasia Gregorczyk reports.
Asghari, who married the singer a star-studded wedding in June 2022, cites irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition.
More than half of researchers who use Twitter report they’ve reduced the amount of time they spend there or have left altogether, according to a survey of thousands of scientists conducted by Nature.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
A recent member survey by Consumer Reports rates customer satisfaction at major tire retailers.
After Tana Mongeau ranted about a French wine tour guide on her podcast aptly titled "Cancelled," reports confirm that one of her sponsors is cutting ties with the show.
Growing appetite for weight loss drugs helps trigger an increase in Cardinal Health's revenue forecast.
While Florida isn't alone in seeing its insurance rates balloon, The Sunshine State's insurance premiums are growing faster than many others.
Target warns on its outlook again as consumers seek out better deals at the likes of Walmart.
The pandemic upended the decades-long shift from goods to services, and Home Depot's executives wonder if that shift is finally over.
Experts explain that e-cigarette use among teens isn't harmless and can quickly cause respiratory problems, according to a new study.
Cava delivered impressive earnings as it basks in its post-IPO glow.
A year after Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) purchased Redbox for $375 million, the company continues to be hit by losses and looks to reduce costs across all aspects of its business. CSSE reported its second-quarter 2023 earnings this week, which showed a net loss of $43.7 million — more than double the $20.8 million it lost in the year-ago period. The poor results were in large part thanks to the 2022 acquisition of Redbox for $50 million in stock and the assumption of $325 million in debt.
In the first quarter of 2023, we reported that Jumia recorded its lowest losses in four years. Surprisingly, Jumia's Q2 2023 financials show that the e-commerce giant outperformed its first-quarter efforts in this regard. The company's adjusted EBITDA and operating losses fell 66% to $19.3 million and $23.3 million, respectively; as a result, Jumia has lowered its adjusted loss projection for the whole year, predicting a loss of $90 million to $100 million.
July retail sales came in stronger than expected, adding to a growing narrative that the American consumer has held up better than many thought.
David Limp is set to step down from his role as head of Amazon’s consumer devices division later this year. Amazon has confirmed the news with TechCrunch, following a Wall Street Journal report. In the role he has headed up the division that includes the Echo/Alexa, along with products like Amazon’s line of Fire tablets.
Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop-ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.
CoinDesk, a crypto media business owned by Digital Currency Group, is reducing its workforce, according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. “Several roles, predominantly in our media team, were impacted by a reduction in force,” Kevin Worth, CEO of CoinDesk wrote in the note. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the media organization was nearing a deal to be sold to a group of investors for $125 million.
A July retail sales report and corporate results from some of America's largest retailers will provide key insights into the strength of the US consumer during the back to school shopping season.
As the genre turns 50, hip-hop legends, fans and more are helping to mark the musical milestone. Here's why.
'Water is the medium in which most of our metabolic processes take place,' says registered dietitian Scott Keatley.