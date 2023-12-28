Moving forward: CIB hires firm for $114K study of Indiana Theatre

Dec. 27—Vigo County's Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday hired StudioAxis to create a feasibility study for renovating the Indiana Theatre.

StudioAxis is an Indianapolis-based architectural and interior design firm whose founding partner, Kevin Cooper, is a Terre Haute native.

Cooper told the CIB the building is "structurally sound" and "highly ornate" and that the ornamentation is in good shape.

StudioAxis representatives toured the building in February when entrepreneur/philanthropist Greg Gibson announced he had donated the theater to the CIB.

Cooper said the study will take place in three components and last up to five months.

Step one will entail gathering information on the theater, including creating a 3D model by digitally recording the building, as well as delving into its history.

Next comes programming and project definition, during which StudioAxis will consult with people the project will impact.

Finally, StudioAxis will issue its report suggesting uses for the building and estimating the cost for repairs and renovation, which Cooper said will be "a high magnitude of costs."

The roof is in need of repair and the building requires air conditioning; its acoustics need to be adjusted.

CIB's partnership with StudioAxis will cost $114,000.

The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau will contribute a new $250,000 marquee to the building.

CIB member and Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said he has conferred with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and has been informed that the building is eligible for a historic restoration grant.

Switzer said the CIB cannot just allow the building to sit there without repairs because as it is, it's eating up a lot of money in utility bills even though the interior temperature is set to just 50 degrees.

Convention center, museum updates

Tennille Wanner, general manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center, gave an update on the venue's business.

November saw 17 events catering to 2,500 attendees for approximate revenues of $130,000, making it one of its biggest months financially.

The center is currently booking events for throughout 2024 and even 2025, as Wanner said that most events book inside a 12-15 month window.

Jon Marvel provided an update on the Larry Bird Museum, which he said is progressing "fabulously." "It now looks like a museum," he said.

Interactive features have not yet been installed, and the artifacts will be the last to be installed. The hope is that Bird himself will open the museum some time in March, during March Madness.

Mayor Duke Bennett said of the museum, "It's wonderful that we're finally reaching the end."

At the end of the meeting, the outgoing mayor was given a boxed gift and told he needed to open it immediately.

"This could be a set-up or this could be nice," he said.

Inside found a plaque acknowledging his contributions to the CIB.

"It's been a long journey," he told the board. "Looking back at what we've accomplished is amazing. ... It's been quite a ride — there have been a few bumps in the road, but overall it's been amazing."

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.