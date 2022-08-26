Moving Mountains Recovery, an Alcohol Rehab in Randolph, Explores Newer Ways of Dealing with Addiction

Randolph, NJ - (NewMediaWire) - August 26, 2022 - About 21 million Americans are battling at least one addition. Of this population, less than 10% have or are receiving treatment for their addiction problem. In recent years, drug overdose has become a huge problem, with the current numbers tripling the 1990 records, and costing the US economy over $600 billion annually. Considering the high numbers, there's a need to improve the sensitization on the need for addiction treatment and treatment approaches to ensure improved outcomes and a lesser chance of relapse. Moving Mountains Recovery is an addiction treatment facility in Randolph, New Jersey, doing its best to ensure addiction victims get the needed help to regain control of their lives. The addiction treatment facility understands the importance of personalized and individualized care, especially as it is key to unlocking the underlying issues of substance abuse and drug use. Having gone through the difficult stages of addiction and addiction treatment, the founders of the rehabilitation facility understand the need for gentle and innovative addiction treatment therapies. "The founders of Moving Mountains Recovery, Jeff Thomas, Myles Beck, and Alexander Chesher, are just three individuals among the millions of people who have struggled with addiction and substance use. However, they are also among a smaller group of people who were lucky enough to have access to treatment and brave enough to take the help. Through their own recovery journeys, each of these men faced challenges but they also experienced life-altering epiphanies," said the rehab's spokesperson. With personal and professional experience dealing with addiction, the founders of Moving Mountains Recovery have developed the belief that treatment providers need to assist clients in finding a passion for life. This belief has pushed them to explore different treatment therapies and strategies to ensure each addiction patient gets the help they need to become useful members of society. Moving Mountains Recovery's approach to addiction treatment is based on the commitment to delivering clinical excellence to each client. The addiction treatment professionals use a holistic and individualized approach to recovery to help each client embrace sober life. By implementing approaches that stand out from the average substance abuse treatment center, they've achieved desired results. Clients looking to learn more about their Randolph office or sign up for addiction treatment programs at Moving Mountains Recovery can rest assured that they'll have access to treatments like Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) which can help suppress emotions that negatively affect health and wellness. This therapy is particularly great for addiction victims whose substance abuse problems stem from the inability to healthily handle their emotions, whether trauma, grief, depression, anxiety, or others. With ETF, the rehab professionals aim to bring awareness to clients, helping them to better process and understand their emotions and develop a healthy coping mechanism. Clients can also take advantage of Adventure Therapy to improve their mental health and improve healing from addiction. This therapy helps addiction victims work through the many experiences that underline their drug use disorder, whether traumatic memories, depression, behavioral challenges, or others. The rehab professionals commit to helping clients through outdoor activities like swimming, skiing, rock climbing, camping, hiking, fishing, snowboarding, white water rafting, ropes courses, etc. The rehabilitators particularly focus adventure therapy on clients with a history of low self-esteem, those struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, trauma survivors, those resistant to other forms of therapy, and those battling behavioral problems. Clients at Moving Mountains Recovery can rest assured that they'll have access to other addiction treatment programs like detoxification to get rid of the harmful substance from their bodies; a Partial Care program, which builds structure and support while slowly reintegrating clients into the community; Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) wherein the client lives at home or a local halfway house/sober living; and an Outpatient Program (OP). Moving Mountains Recovery can be reached for help by visiting their rehab facility at 2 Emery Ave, Randolph, NJ, 07869. For more information, call (973) 397-5055 or visit their website. Media Contact



