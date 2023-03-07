Moving sale at former MLB star Albert Pujols’ mansion in Leawood begins Tuesday

It appears a buyer has emerged for Albert Pujols’ 10,000-square foot mansion in Leawood.

That means Pujols, the former Fort Osage High School and Maple Woods Community College star, will be having a moving sale. Pujols, who is at spring training in Arizona working as a special assistant with the Angels, won’t be selling the items himself.

Brown Button Estate Sales will be holding the sale, which will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The home is at 13805 Canterbury Street in Leawood, and Brown Button shared a look at some of the items that can be yours if the price is right.

Pujols, who played the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, is one of only four players in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 or more career home runs.

Alas, sports memorabilia won’t be part of the sale, according to a list of items that are available on Brown Button’s website.

But if you’re looking for something for your home, you may be in luck.

Among the furniture pieces being sold, per the site: “Bernhardt three-drawer buffet, a LT Designs by Century sectional sofa, a Paul Robert Valentino sofa, a Paul Robert channel tufted wingback armchair with hobnail trim and a Philippe Langdon ‘Versailles’ king size bed with fluted columns.”

There are patio and outdoor items, along with some seemingly lower-priced things like books, wrapping paper, toys and board games.

You can see the list of available items here.

Brown Button’s website notes items will be discounted by 35% starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be a 50% discount, and everything will be 70% off starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The company said it will accept credit and debit cards, cash, and local checks under $30 (as long as the buyer has a valid ID).