'By moving slowly, he's actually moving fast': Chief Chris Davis leads Green Bay Police Department toward 2023 his own way

Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks at a press conference to discuss gun violence prevention on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Green Bay Police Department in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY – Someone who expects a police chief to be the hard-charging bulldog they see in movies and TV series might need time to get used to Chris Davis.

He's a 29-year police veteran, much of it spent with the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau, who's heading one of Wisconsin's largest police agencies. Yet he's not afraid to say he doesn't have all the answers, or that others sometimes have better ideas.

Davis, who took over as Green Bay police chief in September 2021, met with the Green Bay Press-Gazette near his one-year anniversary on the job to talk about what he's learned about the community and how the police department can do its best to protect and serve.

For starters, he believes the department can't do that job on its own.

Asked if a sharp increase in fentanyl overdoses can be stopped, he set his jaw and said, "I think we can, as long as we come together, not just in the police world," and proceeded to list multiple segments of the community he said must work together to eradicate the problem. His list included the police, but also recreation directors, church leaders and a range of others.

It's a tall order. Davis said Green Bay police have saved 36 people this year who have overdosed on fentanyl and other opiates.

He takes that team-brainstorm approach even with internal procedural matters. Davis introduced a group tasked with modernizing a departmental policy manual with instructions he summarized in 10 words: "Here's what I think. Now, tell me what you think."

He recalls that one of the newer patrol officers made a suggestion during a discussion about how to revise a policy. Later, the officer seemed surprised to discover their idea made it into the final version.

City Council member Bill Galvin, a retired Green Bay police captain, says he had supported another candidate from among the four finalists for the job. Galvin remained skeptical in Davis' first month or two, believing Davis "seemed like a nice enough guy, but I thought he'd be (pursuing priorities) harder than he did."

After a year, though, Galvin has become a supporter of Davis' approach, which emphasizes gathering data and getting input from staff and the community, rather than making immediate decisions.

"Solutions he has implemented are well-researched," Galvin said. "By moving slowly, he's actually moving fast."

An example that Galvin cited: The police department decided to ask the City Council for approval to buy 40 license-plate-reading cameras to free up officers' time for higher-priority work, but only after Davis had looked at data from a two-month test to ensure that results were there.

Once the department had seen that the cameras' captured images that have helped solve two cases in two months, Davis decided that leasing cameras for three years made more sense than leasing a small number of gunshot detection type devices that would recognize the sound of gunshots if they were fired within certain distances of cameras.

Police chief gives trust a high priority

Davis said he is impressed by the professionalism of his officers as a whole and the degree of support they receive from the community.

Much of policing, for Davis, comes down to trust — veterans trusting young officers, and vice-versa; supervisors trusting patrol officers not long out of the police academy; and most importantly, everyone in the department working to earn the trust of the residents of Green Bay.

"If I can't trust you, then you can't work for me," Davis said.

Building trust with residents is part of why Davis heads the newly formed Violent Crime Reduction Stakeholders Group, which meets biweekly to discuss ways to prevent gun violence and to build relationships among various communities within Green Bay.

Rashad Cobb

Rashad Cobb, chief operating officer with Brown County United Way, presented the idea for the task force to Davis after more than a year of working as a committee member with the Police and Fire Commission.

Cobb was part of the hiring committee that interviewed Davis, and he recalled the job candidate saying he wanted to work with communities of color. It could easily have been lip service, but a few months into his tenure, Davis approached Cobb to let him know he was ready to get started.

With the chief on board, Cobb approached people in the community who could have the biggest impact and asked them to join. Word echoed through different communities that a task force was coming that included everyone, not just one faction of Green Bay's population.

It felt like an obvious continuation of the important conversations Cobb had started with former Police Chief Andrew Smith during the George Floyd protests over the summer of 2020. Davis took the job after Smith retired.

"(Davis) has proven to be a man of his word," Cobb said. "We may have competing priorities, but he definitely circled back out of the blue to say it was time to get this off the ground."

Tara Yang, chairwoman of the city's Equal Rights Commission, also sits on this task force. She said Davis has been willing to listen to and enact changes that benefit all members of the community and, importantly, reestablish trust. It's a trust that's especially critical for Black and Hispanic residents, some of whom have historically felt uncomfortable in the presence of police officers.

"When a cop car goes through certain neighborhoods, Black or Hispanic, it brings an uneasy feeling," Yang said. "(Davis is) trying to eliminate that fear factor."

Main Oriental Market manager Tara Yang speaks outside the store with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Green Bay Police Cmdr. Kevin Warych in March 2021.

Mitigating fear is part of what led to the creation of the Neighborhood Response Team, Yang said, which is made up of community members who would act as liaisons for street-level activity.

If a troubled teen is acting up, for instance, NRT members could coordinate with the police to form alternative interventions that provide guidance to that youth, whether it means getting support from friends and family or from organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, Yang said.

Davis is actively updating the task force's charter document to reflect a shared understanding of community and police perspectives. The main goals, according to the charter, are to reduce violence and recidivism in Green Bay while "building community trust and police legitimacy."

"Historically speaking, there's not enough training with the police department to understand how to navigate some situations that arise in certain communities," Yang said. "What Police Chief Davis really wants to do is make sure that he builds trust, and to do that, he really listens to local community members."

Officer shortages, rise in shootings greet the new chief

That's not to say that life as Green Bay's police chief so far has been a walk in the park.

First, Davis inherited the reality that plagues police chiefs across the nation: staffing. Policing, once considered in many small to mid-size cities a rewarding career, has recently seen fewer people going into law enforcement.

New Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis

There are a range of reasons. Graduating classes got smaller as municipalities raised standards while more public scrutiny was placed on officers who used unnecessary force or who had treated members of minority groups unfairly. The trial in the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis showed consequences; cops who committed a crime could go to prison.

Fewer people wanting to be police officers meant fewer academy graduates to choose from. Green Bay police chiefs have long said they'd rather leave a position vacant than hire an unqualified officer. In some recent years, Green Bay couldn't fill all its openings.

Davis seemed delighted within the past month when the latest group of graduates joining Green Bay's force meant that fewer than 10 positions were open. That's the first time in several years that's been true.

Davis' arrival also coincided with an increase in the number of shootings reported to Green Bay police. Evidence in some cases involved little more than people finding shell casings or evidence of a bullet or bullets striking a car or a building, but any time a gun is fired, there's a risk of a bystander being struck.

The number of reported gunfire incidents increased from 18 cases in 2018 to 79 in 2021, though deaths did not experience such an incline. There were no shooting deaths in 2018, two in 2019, five in 2020 and back to two in 2021.

Davis said he is concerned by the numbers of shootings in the city but points out that the number has risen "in pretty much every urban area in the U.S." after the pandemic.

He and Mayor Eric Genrich responded to a spate of shootings in mid-December, speaking with reporters at the Green Bay Police Department to address the recent events, evidence gathered and arrests made.

The event was not without criticism. Nearly two dozen concerned citizens gathered in the lobby during that press conference, under the impression they would be able to share their mounting fears over safety. They weren't asked to speak to the police.

Less than a week later, City Council member Brian Johnson responded by holding a community forum alongside Davis at the Neville Public Museum, so city residents could voice concerns, and officials could discuss how they were responding.

Davis said he is assembling a team within the department specifically to reduce shootings. Detectives on the team would focus on a quick response — and ideally, a quick "solve" — so one act of violence doesn't snowball into others, and that perpetrators are quickly arrested and locked up. The team would involve four people, though the number of open positions has kept the number at two, so far.

The chief said he also hopes to implement at least some of the recommendations made by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, a Baltimore-based group that city officials brought in as partners in the effort to reduce violence in the city.

One of its recommendations was to start a community task force like the one on which Cobb and Yang serve.

Davis said officials are trying to find ways to intervene in the path a person takes before picking up a gun. He said it's possible to interrupt that journey before it gets to gunfire, but police and others need to understand that that path may "start way back in middle school."

