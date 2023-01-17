Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

5
CHRISTINA LARSON and MATTHEW BROWN
·5 min read

In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away.

Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.

Concerns persist that the novel practice could cause unintended harm the same way invasive plants and animals have wreaked havoc on native species.

But for the Tristram’s storm petrels on northeastern Hawaii’s Tern Island, which is just 6 feet (1.8 meters) above sea level, the relocation of about 40 chicks to artificial burrows more than 500 miles (805 kilometers) away on Oahu could offer new hope. The species is considered vulnerable to extinction, and the goal is for the young petrels return to their new home when old enough to breed.

“Tern Island is washing away,” said biologist Eric VanderWerf of the nonprofit Pacific Rim Conservation. “Climate change is causing a greater need for this — for taking a species outside its known historical range.”

A pending change to the U.S. Endangered Species Act by the Biden administration would make it easier to relocate some of the most imperiled species to places where they've not previously been recorded.

In response, state wildlife officials and scientists have suggested moving a portion of some species struggling with climate change, including Key deer of southern Florida, the Karner blue butterfly of the Midwest and Northeast, desert flowers in Nevada and California and the St. Croix ground lizard in the Virgin Islands.

Republicans in western states — including Montana, New Mexico and Arizona — are against the proposal saying it could wreak ecological havoc as “invasive species” get purposefully introduced.

The proposal, which federal officials expect to finalize in June, reflects a “fundamental shift in the way we think of species protection and conservation,” said University of Notre Dame biologist Jason McLachlan.

The issue goes beyond endangered species, McLachlan said, and raises questions about what should be considered “native” now that shifting temperatures are pushing some species to higher elevations or toward the planet's poles.

Comparable temperature shifts in the past occurred over millennia, but the present one is happening over just decades and is drastically upending ecosystems. “Eventually we're going to have to start thinking about it in ways that will make people — including me — uncomfortable,” he said. “To say this species is OK and this species is not OK, that's asking a lot of human beings.”

To save storm petrels, VanderWerf said, scientists need to act before populations have crashed. “In 30 years, these birds will certainly be rare, if we don’t do something about it,” he said.

Relocation of species outside historical ranges is still a rarity, but U.S. wildlife officials have identified numerous threatened and endangered plants and animals already being affected by climate change: glacial stoneflies in Montana, emperor penguins in Antarctica, the Mt. Rainier ptarmigan, the saltmarsh sparrow of the Atlantic coast and numerous birds of Hawaii.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Karen Armstrong said there are no current proposals to establish new populations of those particular species. “In the future, some species’ ranges may shift due to climate change, or their current habitats might become unsuitable due to invasive species encroachment,” Armstrong said in an email. “We view experimental population establishment outside of their historical ranges as a potential tool for their management and conservation.”

One plan now being considered by U.S. wildlife officials concerns birds native to Guam, where kingfishers were decimated by brown tree snakes accidentally brought to the island around 1950 on military cargo ships.

The last 29 wild Guam kingfishers were captured in the 1980s and have been bred in captivity to buy time. Under a pending proposal, nine kingfishers would be released back into the wild beginning this year on Palmyra Island, more than 3,600 miles (5,800 kilometers) away.

If a relocation is successful, the kingfishers would become one of the few species ever upgraded from “extinct in the wild” to “critically endangered.”

The hope is that the Guam kingfisher, also known locally as sihek, will eventually be returned to their native island, if the tree snake is controlled, said Erica Royer, a bird expert at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

“This kind of intensive management is necessary for us to have a reasonable shot at holding onto some species,” said Don Lyons with National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute.

Yet the potential danger — and scientific debate — lies in what humans can’t predict. Humanity has been moving species around for centuries, often inadvertently and sometimes causing great harm.

Examples abound: Asian carp have spread through rivers and streams across the U.S. Starlings from Europe destroy crops and drive out songbirds. Zebra mussels from Eurasia decimate native populations. And kudzu vines from Japan planted to stabilize soils have spread to dozens of states where they choke out other plants.

Scientist Mark Schwartz at the University of California, Davis said he was initially skeptical of moving species for conservation when biologists began discussing the idea about a decade ago. The rapid rate of extinctions more recently has him thinking that sitting idle could be a costly error.

“Many, many species” must be moved or could go extinct, said James Watson, a conservation scientist at the University of Queensland in Australia, where increasingly severe, climate-fueled wildfires have forced conversations on relocations. Unprecedented fires three years ago likely destroyed the last habitats of some endangered species, he said.

“We’ve already played Russian Roulette with the climate, we’re already on that ski run – we might as well take some more risks."

___

Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina and Matthew Brown: @MatthewBrownAP

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launches classified Space Force payload on Falcon Heavy

    SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time this year on Sunday, carrying a classified military payload to orbit for the United States Space Force.

  • SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Rocket Carrying Two Satellites

    SpaceX launched two satellites on a Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, January 15.Footage released by the National Weather Service in Miami shows the rocket soaring skyward.According to media reports, the Falcon Heavy rocket was delivering a military communications satellite, along with a maneuverable payload carrier hosting five classified technology demonstration packages, to orbit for the US military.SpaceX said the USSF-67 mission “was the second launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters.” Credit: National Weather Service Miami via Storyful

  • Ukraine ends search for survivors in Dnipro, death toll hits 44

    Ukraine called off search and rescue operations on Tuesday at the rubble of an apartment building in the eastern city of Dnipro where at least 44 people were killed in a Russian missile attack. The State Emergency Service said 20 people were still unaccounted after Saturday's attack and that the 44 confirmed dead included five children. "At 1:00 p.m. on January 17, search and rescue operations in the city of Dnipro at the site of the rocket attack were completed," the emergency service wrote on the Telegram messaging app under a photograph from the scene.

  • An Illinois family heard a noise in their garage. It was an endangered ring-tailed lemur.

    When an Illinois family heard noise coming from their garage, they discovered it was the endangered ring-tailed lemur.

  • Sierra-At-Tahoe learning about new west bowl

    It's one of the largest terrain changes for a ski resort in the U.S. and Sierra-At-Tahoe is learning on the fly.

  • Should You Sell LGI Homes (LGIH)?

    Moon Capital Management, an investment management company, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the year 2022, the S&P 500 declined almost 20%, which was the largest annual decline since the 2008 Great Recession. The fund declined by approximately 7% for the same period. In addition, you […]

  • Dad dies trying to rescue family’s 10 dogs from house fire, Mississippi officials say

    The man’s wife and daughter got out safely.

  • Estonian Prime Minister: Russia proves once again that it is a terrorist state, we need to give more weapons to Ukraine

    Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas emphasised the need to hold Russia accountable and provide Ukraine with more weapons, in particular, tanks and air defence equipment. Source: the Prime Minister's Twitter, European Pravda reports.

  • Scientists unearth megaraptor fossils in Chile

    STORY: These are the fossils of megaraptorsa carnivorous dinosaur that inhabited parts of South America some 70 million years agoLocation: Valle del Rio de Las Chinas, ChileScientists say its remains are helping themshed new light on how dinosaurs went extinctThe fossils are the southernmost discovery recorded outside Antarctica They were unearthed in Chile's Patagonia regionSome measure as long as 10 meters

  • ‘Vincebus Eruptum’: Blue Cheer Ring Out Across The States

    The formidable Blue Cheer was the prototype metal band and one of the greatest power trios.

  • Arrest made in South LA street takeover crash that killed woman

    Los Angeles police announced an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle during a street takeover in South L.A.'s Hyde Park.

  • The secret to a successful business: Loyal, repeat customers. Here's how to get them

    Loyal, repeat customers are key to running a successful business. Here are five tips to ensure you get them.

  • Reports: Iran arrests German for photographing oil facility

    A German national has been arrested in Iran after photographing an oil facility, two semi-official news agencies reported on Tuesday. The Tasnim news agency and the Student News Network, both close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said the individual was taking photographs at the Omidiyeh oil facility in the southwestern Khuzestan province. Iran's security forces have been on high alert amid four months of anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.

  • Klopp searches for solutions to Liverpool 'low point'

    Eight months after Liverpool came within touching distance of an unprecedented quadruple, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is battling to save his side's troubled season from imploding.Klopp admitted on Friday that Liverpool have showed signs of being mentally and physically exhausted after last season's 63-game campaign, in which the Reds played every possible fixture in all four competitions.

  • The Propane Industry Is Paying TV Influencers to Shill for Fossil Fuels

    If you’re watching HGTV or Netflix, there’s a chance that you might run into a show hosted by an influencer who shills for the natural gas industry. An industry group is using federally sanctioned funds that are supposed to go to consumer education to pay for influencers and celebrities to promote natural gas and smear home electrification, the New York Times reported last week.

  • Bitcoin: Four jailed for Blackpool £21m cryptocurrency fraud

    The group ran a scam from Blackpool exploiting loopholes to convert large amounts of Bitcoin into cash.

  • A Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) insider increased their holdings by 5.2% last year

    Looking at Altimmune, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:ALT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net...

  • Confirmed tornado has been observed in Iowa

    Confirmed tornado has been observed in Iowa near Interstate 80. This is the first January tornado warning in Iowa since 1986.

  • Ukraine presidential adviser offers resignation over Dnipro missile remarks

    Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych tendered his resignation on Tuesday after causing a public outcry by suggesting a Russian missile that killed at least 44 people in the city of Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gave no immediate public response to Arestovych's offer to resign. Rescuers were on Tuesday still searching for bodies in the rubble of a block of flats in Dnipro which the Ukrainian Air Force says was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile on Saturday.

  • Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor

    Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, placing his hand on a stack of three Jewish Bibles at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony outside the state Capitol to cap his blowout win in November’s election. Shapiro, 49, takes over in the nation’s fifth-most populous state with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including six years as Pennsylvania’s elected attorney general. “I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor,” Shapiro said at the start of his remarks from the podium.