Moving? Switching jobs? Your lifestyle changes could mean more money in the bank

If you purchase something through MashStash, Mashable might earn some cash through an affiliate commission.

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus sagely said that change is the only constant. In modern times, that couldn’t be truer. With the rise of flexible and remote job opportunities, millennials especially tend to live life in flux, making geographical shifts as frequently as job shifts. It follows then that we need more flexible ways to manage our money and our spending habits.

Good news: Bank of America brought that shift to 12 million Bank of America Cash Rewards cardholders who were automatically switched over to the new Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card. If you weren’t among them, consider the benefits of earning smarter cash back with this new credit card.

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card gives you the ability to earn 3 percent cash back in a category of your choosing, 2 percent at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined quarterly purchases in these categories), and 1 percent on everything else. Read on to see how these points could play into big moments of change.

Starting a new job

Finding a workplace with great culture is totally worth going the extra mile — even if that extra mile means a longer commute and spending more money on gas. The new Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card allows you to choose from six categories to earn 3 percent cash back. The default category is set to gas, but you can choose from online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings expenses. You can also switch your category once per calendar month.

Hopping flights like it’s your job

For those times when you know you’ll be booking a ton of flights and hotels with your credit card, you can switch to earn more cash back in the travel category, and while you’re away, enjoy the convenience of using your card at chip-enabled terminals in more than 130 countries.

Moving to a new apartment

From finding the perfect new pad (did someone say in-unit washer/dryer?) to buying new furniture, moving can be stressful. During crunch time, it’s important to stay focused on the benefits that lie ahead — including a sweet little uptick in cash back for big spends on home improvements and furnishings — especially when you and your S.O. nearly call it quits after wrestling that couch up the stairs.

Growing your family

Congrats on one of the most exciting times of your life — and one of the most expensive. You may be gifted some essentials at the baby shower, but babies need a surprising amount of stuff for such small creatures! In addition to earning more cash back for online shopping, you can protect your credit card number and shop securely with ShopSafe® so you don’t need to worry about diaper fraud.

Bank of America’s new Cash Rewards credit card is ready for whatever lifestyle shifts you’ve got on the horizon, both near and far.

Note: Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.