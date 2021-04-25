Moving to a 'tax friendly' state? Do your homework first

Robert Powell
·7 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped retirees from moving to other – mostly tax-friendly – states, according to a new study.

In fact, almost 400,000 Americans relocated for retirement in 2020, according to HireAHelper, which conducted a data study using the latest Census Bureau survey to determine how retirees moved during this first year of the pandemic.

“It is my strong sense that these cross-state moves in retirement are strongly motivated for financial reasons,” said Jaclyn Lambert, a spokesperson for HireAHelper.

So, what might you consider if you plan to follow in the footsteps of those Americans who last year moved to a tax-friendly state?

State taxes: Which are the most tax-friendly states for the wealthy?

Which states in the U.S. have the highest tax burdens? Many can be found in North, Northeast

First, review what your sources of income are now and will be in the future, and how the state taxes that income. According to a Wolters Kluwer’s report, the tax treatment of retirement, pension, and Social Security benefits varies widely from state to state. For instance, some states:

  • Impose no income tax on retirement or other income.

  • Exempt all or some retirement or Social Security income.

  • Provide credits for retirement income.

  • Tax all retirement income.

“When relocating, it’s important to remember that tax-free states are like free lunches,” says Jean-Luc Bourdon, founder of Lucent Wealth Planning. “There’s no such thing. States must generate revenue somehow, so there’s often a teeter totter relationship between state income tax and other taxes like property and sales tax.”

For example, he notes that Texas has no income tax but has high property taxes. By contrast, Oregon has a high income tax but no sales tax. “So, it’s important for retirees contemplating a move to consider all taxes and how they apply to their unique circumstance,” Bourdon says.

Others agree. “It is very important for individuals to do some pre-retirement homework on all the tax implications of retiring and moving to a new tax-friendly state,” says Robert Westley, a senior wealth adviser at Northern Trust. “Most individuals focus solely on the state income tax rate but there are other factors to consider such as sales tax, property taxes and even estate taxes.”

Here are some numbers to look at before you start house-hunting in a new state:

Earned income. If you intend to work for pay in your new state of residence, check the state’s income tax rate before placing a bid on a new home.

According to Wolters Kluwer, income tax rates can play a big role in where a person chooses to retire and those rates can vary greatly depending on location or income.

For instance, Wolters Kluwer reports California, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Vermont all tax the top income brackets upward of 8%.

Meanwhile, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah have the lowest income tax rates, charging less than 5%, though the top income brackets may pay more in some locations.

Social Security. Examine, too, whether your new state of residence taxes Social Security, even if you haven’t started collecting yet. According to Wolters Kluwer, 13 states tax some or all Social Security income. And most of these states exempt a part of this income based on adjusted gross income (AGI) thresholds or tax them at at a rate similar to the IRS: Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Retirement income. No matter whether you’re collecting a pension or plan to, no matter if you’re withdrawing money from your IRA or 401(k) now or plan to, check how the state taxes such income. Depending on location, retirement income can be tax-free, taxable, subject to exemptions and can even be dependent on retirement type (for example, teacher or military), Bourdon says.

According to Wolters Kluwer, seven states do not tax individual retirement or other income: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Two states tax only dividend and interest income: New Hampshire and Tennessee. And four states exempt all or most retirement income: Illinois, Hawaii, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

By contrast, 27 states tax some, but not all, retirement or pension income, and many of these states limit the exemption amounts based on AGI thresholds, according to Wolters Kluwer.

And seven states and the District of Columbia tax all or most private retirement or pension income: California, District of Columbia, Idaho, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota and Vermont.

When considering where to retire, you should go through your budget line by line.
When considering where to retire, you should go through your budget line by line.

Other types of taxes. Also take into consideration other types of taxes in the state to which you plan to relocate. That would include sales and use taxes, property taxes, estate taxes and fees.

As Wolter Kluwer points out, high property taxes can be a burden for a retiree living on fixed income. And the states where the average amount of residential property taxes actually paid – expressed as a percentage of home value – is highest are New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire, according to the Tax Foundation. At the low end of the spectrum are Hawaii, Alabama, Louisiana and Wyoming.

Many people are now considering retiring to states with lower taxes, especially with the $10,000 deduction limitation on state and local taxes, Westley says. “However, a hasty decision without factoring in the whole tax picture may leave you in a position where your overall tax savings are not so great. You may find that a certain state’s higher property and sales taxes are eating into your expected savings.”

To be sure, many states and some local jurisdictions offer senior citizen homeowners some form of property tax exemption, credit, abatement, deferral, refund or other benefits, according to Wolters Kluwer. So research whether you’ll get such a tax break on your property taxes before relocating.

Westley also says moving to a state with an estate tax could reduce the amount that your beneficiaries inherit. You can find out which impose an estate tax on the Tax Foundation's website.

The bottom line: Once you understand a state’s particular taxes, you then have to determine how much you’d pay based on your unique income and expenses, Bourdon says. “For that, it helps to go through a budget line by line and determine how income tax, property tax and sales tax will vary. It’s a worthwhile exercise because, although there’s no free lunch, some will be more to your taste than others.”

Evaluating how these taxes will affect your finances will require some time. One helpful resource is TopRetirement.com's "Guide to the Best Places to Retire."

Top states for retirees in 2020

  1. Virginia (15.1%)

  2. Florida (13.5%)

  3. Wyoming (10.3%)

  4. Pennsylvania (7%)

  5. Idaho (4.9%)

Top city destinations for retirees in 2020

  1. Orlando, Florida (7.2%)

  2. Charlottesville, Virginia (4.8%)

  3. Waynesboro, Virginia (4.8%)

  4. Roanoke, Virginia (4.8%)

  5. Port St. Lucie, Florida (3.6%)

Notice none of them is a major city. In fact, 26% of recent retirees moves were away from the city.

Top states retirees fled in 2020

  1. Utah (17.3%)

  2. Maryland (12.3%)

  3. California (11.1%)

  4. Texas (9.9%)

  5. New Jersey (8.6%)

Source: HireAHelper.com's 2020 study 'Where Do Americans Move When They Retire?'

Robert Powell, CFP, is the editor of TheStreet’s Retirement Daily and contributes regularly to USA TODAY. Have questions about money? Email Bob at rpowell@allthingsretirement.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Moving to a more tax-friendly state? Look at its property, sales taxes

Recommended Stories

  • Racism within police ranks: A look at the struggles of Black cops by a former officer

    I spent nearly 30 years as a cop. Now I field pleas from Black officers to end the discrimination they are facing.

  • Tone of next week’s U.S. economic data on track to be positive but the Fed will remain tone-deaf

    U.S. economic data next week is expected to be positive but Federal Reserve officials are expected to be stolid in their belief that it is too soon to talk about exiting the easy policy stance.

  • Back-in-form Rizwan scores unbeaten 91 as Pakistan triumph

    Mohammad Rizwan struck 91 off 60 balls as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 24 runs Sunday to win a Twenty20 international series 2-1 at Harare Sports Club.

  • 6 Stocks to Buy if U.S. Growth Is Peaking

    If the U.S. is starting to decelerate, investors should consider buying economically sensitive stocks with international exposure.

  • Mortgage Rates Fall for a 3rd Consecutive Week and Return to sub-3% Levels

    Mortgage rates fell once more to support a pickup in demand. Rising house prices amidst a shortage of housing supply remains an issue, however.

  • Letters: KC readers discuss unjust court packing, Pete Coones and Josh Hawley’s image

    What Josh Hawley is telling the rest of the world about Missouri isn’t a good look.

  • How to Use a Honing Steel | Honing Rod

    If there’s a knife block set on your counter, congrats—you’re officially an adult. But have you ever used the honing steel that came with it as anything other than a lightsaber prop? If not, your...

  • Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Approved for Release by China Censors

    Chinese censors may search content obsessively for what they deem to be objectionable material, but they apparently don’t consider a film’s off-screen controversy quite as closely. At a time when China is booting major films like “Nomadland” or “Monster Hunter” from cinemas for perceived “insults to China,” its authorities have green lit Woody Allen’s troubled […]

  • ‘Captain America’ Sequel in Development With ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Malcolm Spellman

    Looks like Captain America is taking to the sky. Marvel Studios has tapped “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer Malcolm Spellman to write the screenplay for a new “Captain America” movie, with “FAWS” staff writer Dalan Musson. There are no further details about the possible project, but the news comes the same day […]

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.

  • Should You Plan for a Retirement Without Social Security?

    It's a scary story told to frighten the younger members of the workforce: Social Security is running out of money and will soon be a thing of the past, leaving you to fund retirement entirely on your own. Below, I'll break down why people think Social Security's about to bite the dust and what its real future means for your retirement. The reason so many people think Social Security is going to disappear is that its trust funds are near depletion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, shaking off capital gains tax increase concerns

    Stocks rose Friday, steadying after selling off sharply on Thursday following a report that President Joe Biden was eyeing a proposal to increase the capital gains tax rate on wealthy individuals.

  • ‘Deep systemic racism’: will Minneapolis’s police department ever change?

    The department has seen decades of reform efforts, but activists say racism and violence are too ingrained to eliminate As Derek Chauvin crushed George Floyd’s neck under his knee, slowly killing him, a police officer who had just joined the force repeatedly asked Chauvin if they should adjust Floyd’s position. Chauvin, a 19-year-veteran of the department, refused. That precise interaction – an experienced officer training younger officers to act violently – was not a one-time failure, but a “systemic” problem within the Minneapolis police department, according to RT Rybak, who served as Minneapolis mayor for 12 years. “Since 1980, every mayor, including me, has had a reform agenda for the Minneapolis police,” Rybak said. “None of us has made anywhere the change that is necessary.” The day after Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, the US justice department announced an investigation into whether Floyd’s murder was part of a pattern of discriminatory and illegal behavior by the Minneapolis police department. This was far from the first time the justice department has tried to intervene in Minneapolis police violence. For decades, local, state and federal officials have attempted to train Minneapolis police officers not to shoot or harm people unnecessarily and to have more positive interactions with Black, Indigenous, and Asian residents. Minneapolis police officers have been given numerous community relations, trust-building, and implicit bias trainings. People hold placards with paintings of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Philando Castile, all killed by Minneapolis-area police, after the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters But these formal trainings had been undermined by the lessons officers have taught each other on the street, the reactions of senior officers to anti-racism initiatives, and the success of the local police union in shielding officers from legal consequences, no matter how heinous their behavior, Rybak said. None of that is likely to change easily. “I think it’s difficult to come to any other conclusion than: there’s deep systemic racism within the department,”said Rybak, who was mayor of Minneapolis from 2002 to 2014. “That doesn’t mean that every officer is racist, but it does mean that the culture is.” In the wake of Floyd’s death last year, the then head of the Minneapolis police union called Floyd a “violent criminal” and labeled the people protesting against his murder terrorists. After Chauvin was convicted of murder, the union released a statement accepting the jury’s decision, expressing “deep remorse” for the “pain” the community feels but also criticizing what it called the “political pandering” and “race-baiting” of elected officials. The need for sweeping police reform is now a centrist position in Minneapolis. The majority of the city council last year pledged to “dismantle” and “abolish” the police department. The effort collided with political and bureaucratic barriers but is now moving forward through a new attempt to put the future of the department to voters. The current police chief, Medaria Arradondo, said in a statement that he “welcomes this investigation” and that he believed the justice department would provide “additional support” to implement “changes he would like to see” in the department. The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, seen in February. Photograph: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP Arrradondo himself was among a group of five Black officers who sued the department over racial discrimination in 2007, a lawsuit that was settled for a combined $740,000. Some local residents said they were hopeful a federal investigation could bring improvements, while others, including longtime activists against police violence, argued that the problem with police killings was bigger than the Minneapolis police department, and that federal scrutiny was needed across the entire state. In the past twenty years, 208 people have died in Minnesota after “a physical confrontation with law enforcement”, a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star Tribune calculated. While only 7% of Minnesotans are Black, they accounted for 26% of those deaths. Some of the most high-profile police killings of Black men in the state were committed by officers in police departments in the Minneapolis suburbs, not in the city itself, including the killing of 32-year-old Philando Castile in 2016 and 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this month. Other local activists said they saw the justice department investigation as mere political theater from the Biden administration and said they believed the police department was unreformable. “The Minneapolis police department has served as the poster child for reform. If you can think of a reform, it’s been tried in Minneapolis,” said Miski Noor, one of the co-founders of Black Visions, a local organization that advocates for abolishing the police. Protestors carry a banner depicting Philando Castile on in 2017 in neighboring St Paul, Minnesota. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images “Currently, we have a Black police chief. Before that, we had an Indigenous woman who was queer as a police chief. They’ve tried all of the ‘identity’ pieces … They’ve had all of the implicit bias training possible, and still they continue to murder Black people indiscriminately.” The justice department investigation “will spend millions of taxpayers dollars to tell us what we already know”, Noor said, calling it “a symbolic gesture that will do nothing to protect black life”. ‘Everyone screams change’ As part of the justice department’s new investigation, federal officials will once again scrutinize the department’s use of force, including against protesters and people dealing with mental illness; its process for holding officers accountable for misbehavior; and its training policies, among other issues. In 2002, after a police officer shot and injured a 11-year-old Black child during an attempted drug raid in north Minneapolis, the police department entered into a “mediation process” with the justice department, agreeing to be “more aware of race and mental health issues” and to work on use of force and department diversity, according to news reports. The agreement expired in 2008. In 2014, Minneapolis was one of six cities chosen for an Obama administration justice department program that aimed to rebuild trust between communities of color and the police, which included official reforms in the department’s use of force policies and “24 hours of procedural justice and implicit bias training” for every officer in the department. When it came to Minneapolis, the protests after Floyd’s murder clearly showed that training effort “wasn’t enough”, one of the researchers who evaluated that justice department program wrote last year. High-profile incidents of Minneapolis police violence go back decades, including a 1989 incident in which the police department set fire to the home of of an elderly Black couple, who died of smoke inhalation; a 1993 incident in which two Native American men were stuffed into the trunk of a police car; and a 2015 incident in which a police officer was caught on video threatening to break a Somali teenager’s legs. Daunte Wright’s casket is escorted out following a funeral in Minneapolis on Thursday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The current Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, ordered the Minneapolis police department to end undercover low-level marijuana stings after the Hennepin county public defender’s office revealed racial targeting. Between 24 January and 24 May 2018, 46 of 47 people arrested in stings were Black. In 2020, 55% of all youth imprisoned in Minnesota were Black – double the white youth incarceration rate. Of the total youth imprisoned across the state, almost 50% were from the county where Minneapolis is based. “I’m not the judge and I’m not the jury, but everyone screams change, and change starts with us. We need to take that step forward to make that change,” an early-career Black officer from the Minneapolis area told the Guardian. “I want to be that change.” The officer, who asked for anonymity, added that the community longed for more Black officers to be in positions of power: “We need you, climb the ladder,” the officer has been told by Black residents. While a justice department investigation might be productive, police officers could also use some benefit of the doubt, the officer argued. “All cops are not bad,” the officer said. “Just give people a chance.” Sixteen-year-old Rogen Abdalla, who organized a student demonstration against police killings at the state capitol two days before the Chauvin verdict, said she is hopeful about federal intervention, but does not expect change will come quickly. “If the investigation goes how I hope it goes, I think it’ll be a small step towards a better future, if not for me then for my children or grandchildren,” the teenager told the Guardian.

  • USS Eisenhower to help guard Afghanistan pullout

    The Pentagon has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. (April 23)

  • What Exactly Is a Kolache? This Sweet Czech Pastry Is a Beloved Texas Staple

    The Lone Star State loves this pillowy, fruit-filled treat.

  • In Kansas City, redlining’s ghosts haunt East Side businesses amid the pandemic

    Paycheck Protection Program lending mirrored decades-old patterns of redlining on the East Side.

  • Blake Shelton Is a Tortured Soul in the New Ballad ‘Bible Verses’

    Rich in religious imagery, the track appears on Shelton's upcoming album 'Body Language'

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • The Award for Best Beginner Retirement Account Goes To...

    This retirement account packs a powerful punch, with flexible investment options and awesome tax benefits.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher