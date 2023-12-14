'Moving toward justice': Trial date set in slaying, dismemberment of Erie woman in Florida

After months of waiting, a trial has been scheduled for mid-2024 in the case against the man charged with killing and dismembering an Erie native in Florida in late 2021.

The victim is 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Her mother said she is pleased that the setting of a trial date has brought a resolution closer.

"We have been waiting for justice, and we are glad that we are moving toward justice," said Susan George, who lives in Erie County. "We are just happy that we are going to be able to have some closure."

The defendant, Robert L. Kessler, 71, has been ordered to stand trial starting on June 10 in the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, whose county seat is Tampa.

A judge set the trial date at a hearing for Kessler on Tuesday at a courthouse in Tampa, according to court records.

Kessler, now 71, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body in the death of Crone-Overholts, who had moved from Erie to Tampa.

Kessler is accused of killing Crone-Overholts at his house in Lutz, about 15 miles north of Tampa, on Nov. 5, 2021, and dismembering her body and throwing the body parts off a bridge over McKay Bay, an inlet of Tampa Bay. Authorities recovered the remains after witnesses spotted them in the water on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, 2021.

What kind of sentence would Kessler face if convicted?

Kessler has been held at a jail in Hillsborough County since his arrest. The State Attorney's Office for Hillsborough County is not seeking the death penalty, but Kessler would face a life sentence with no parole if he is convicted of first-degree murder, a premeditated killing.

Kessler has pleaded not guilty. The Hillsborough County Public Defender's Office is representing him.

The case has proceeded slowly through a number of pretrial hearings as the prosecution and defense have gathered and exchanged evidence. In February, for instance, the presiding judge, Robin F. Fuson, ordered the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to provide the prosecution and defense the DNA file in the case, according to court records.

How long had Crone-Overholts been in Florida when she was killed?

Crone-Overholts moved to Florida from Erie in the fall of 2020. She had lived in the city and in Millcreek Township and the Girard-Lake City area.

The investigation of her death in Tampa involved the Erie police.

Her mother, George, filed a missing-person report with the Erie police in early November 2021, saying she had been unable to reach her daughter and was concerned about her. Erie police shared the information with Tampa police, who on Nov. 11, 2021, recovered the first body part from McKay Bay.

Kessler said he had met Crone-Overholts at a McDonald's and said she had been living out of her car and that he invited her to live with him, according to police and media reports in Florida. Kessler is accused of killing Crone-Overholts — possibly stabbing her in the neck — in a bedroom at his house and then dismembering her body, police said.

DNA from blood found in the house and on Kessler's shoes matched the DNA of Crone-Overholts' blood, according to the arrest affidavit. Her blood was also found in her car, a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate, police said.

The DNA evidence is expected to be a major part of the prosecution's case, along with testimony. George said she is scheduled to be a witness because she filed the missing-person report.

George, 70, said she is preparing herself for sitting in court and hearing evidence about her daughter's death.

"It is not going to be an easy trial," she said.

