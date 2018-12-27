Moving to Paradise Helped Me Retire 5 Years Sooner

I have always dreamed of faraway places. Ever since I was a kid, I could get lost for hours flipping through the pages of a world atlas or watching documentaries about people living on the other side of the world. So, it was natural that a year after college, I took off to travel. In no hurry to go home, I then moved to Guatemala.

Though my soul was bohemian, my head was begging for safety. I knew I could never be a bartending wanderer or do some other kind of unsteady work just to scrape by. I wanted a solid money cushion to support my crazy adventures, whether I’d need a $2,000 last-minute flight home or enough to settle down and furnish a new place.

So, when other working travelers were struggling, I was working for a law firm in the city, making around $3,000 a month. My rent was $200 (which included a weekly maid, all bills, HOA, doorman and gardening) for a shared apartment in the best neighborhood of the city. I could walk to bars and cycle to work.

Spending less than 7 percent of my take-home pay on housing and an occasional $3 for a taxi meant I was able to save a lot of money early on. This isn’t the case for most people, of course. The average American household dedicates about 33 percent of their income to housing, and 16 percent to transportation. If you’re doing the math, yes, that is about half of your income. It is these items that you should tackle first if you are trying to increase your savings rate.

The third line of any American’s budget is food, at around 13 percent of take-home pay. My Guatemalan diet included delicious fruits and vegetables, meat on a daily basis and little treats like an expensive piece of French cheese now and again. Dining out cost about $2 for a quick lunch and about $12 when I would go out with my friends. My total food budget was around $150 a month, or 5 percent of my paycheck, and could have been a third of that if I stopped dining out or paid more attention when grocery shopping.

When you sum up these “Big Three” — housing, transportation and food — Americans are spending 62 percent of their money. I spent 12 percent. This meant I could save 50 percent of my income and still live on 38 percent after my “Big Three” were covered.