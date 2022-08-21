Moving vehicle shot at while traveling on Parkway West, state police say

A moving vehicle was shot at while it was traveling on the Parkway West, state police say.

Troopers said a vehicle was sideswiped by a gray sedan on Route 30 and Ardmore Boulevard at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday.

A passenger in the vehicle that was hit told police the driver of the sedan did not stop. The driver followed the sedan onto the on-ramp to Interstate-376.

Police said shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle and hit its hood.

The sedan continued west on I-376.

Anyone who saw the incident take place or knows any information is asked to contact state police at 412-299-1607.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

