Moxham homicide suspect faces extradition hearing

Mar. 7—LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The man charged with homicide in the Jan. 23 shooting in Moxham faces a hearing Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, but could be returned to Cambria County later the same day, authorities say.

Michael Cogdell, 18, of Pittsburgh, was picked up Saturday at a Las Vegas home, following a nationwide manhunt. He is being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center on the fugitive warrant from Pennsylvania, his court record there shows.

Cogdell is charged with homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of Marvin Price, 41, of Johnstown, who was shot to death inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

Although Nevada online court documents don't include details about the 7:30 a.m. hearing on Tuesday, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said it is probably an extradition hearing to arrange for Cogdell's return to face charges here.

If Cogdell waives his right to oppose extradition, the process to bring him back will start immediately, Neugebauer said.

If he decides to fight it, the process could take 30 to 60 days.

"We'll do everything we can on our end to see he's brought back," Neugebauer said on Monday. "He may be here tomorrow."

Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said arrangements are being made for local officers to fly to Las Vegas to accompany Cogdell on his return.

"We are trying to find a military jet to give him a free ride," Miller said.

Neither Miller nor Neugebauer would say how U.S. Marshals were able to locate Cogdell.

"I don't want to give away our capabilities," Neugebauer said. "It's my understanding he was taken without incident. Local authorities, state authorities and federal authorities all worked together in order to locate him and bring him into custody."

