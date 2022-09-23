Moxham man sentenced to probation on possession charge

Sep. 23—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court and was sentenced to probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities seized guns and drugs from a house in the city's Moxham section where a child was living earlier this year.

Sheldon Laron Gregory, 30, entered a guilty plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Friday and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

According to a criminal complaint, police obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory and a search warrant for the property where he was located at the time of his arrest.

Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in a child's bedroom and a .357 Glock 32 in the main bedroom, the complaint said. One of the guns had allegedly been stolen, according to the complaint.

Police also allegedly seized a black bag with eight bags of marijuana stuffed inside, 25 ecstasy pills, empty stamp bags, 11 9mm rounds of ammunition, 7.2 grams of heroin, a scale, rubber bands and $372 cash.