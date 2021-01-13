Mozambique approaches global COVID-19 vaccine scheme for doses for 20% of population

FILE PHOTO: Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi speaks with the press

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique has applied to access COVID-19 vaccines through the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, giving it the option to buy doses for at least 20% of its population, President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday.

As a low income country, Mozambique qualifies for subsidised vaccines under the COVAX facility, which aims to make available 2 billion doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

"We have applied to the COVAX programme and we expect to get the vaccine to vaccinate 20% of vulnerable people", Nyusi said in an address to the nation.

Health minister Armindo Tiago said in an interview with state broadcaster Radio Mozambique earlier this month that the country expects to receive around 6 million doses and plans to start vaccinations from the end of June or in July.

Nyusi on Wednesday also announced new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including restrictions on the alcohol sales and mandatory COVID-19 testing at borders for travellers moving in or out of the country.

The nation of 30 million people has recorded nearly 24,000 COVID-19 cases with 205 deaths.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Latest Stories

  • Experts say it's too late for a seamless transfer of power from Trump to Biden

    Due to events that have transpired in recent weeks, experts familiar with the transition process have abandoned hope that this one will get less rocky.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • In wake of Capitol riot, House members subject to security screenings

    Following the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, members of the House of Representatives will now be subject to security screening.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Germany will have COVID curbs beyond January - health minister

    Germany will not be able to lift all coronavirus lockdown curbs at the beginning of February, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, stressing the need to further reduce contacts to fend off a more virulent variant of the virus. The German cabinet on Wednesday approved stricter controls on people entering the country after a national lockdown was last week tightened and extended to the end of January. "One thing is already evident: It will not be possible to loosen all restrictions on Feb. 1," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday, adding it would take another two or three months for the effects of a vaccination campaign to kick in.

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.” The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump. During the stream, she said that Democrats’ U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of “multi-racial” and “multi-cultural” grassroots organization and a sign that “southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.” “Which means the only way that our country’s going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way.” . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021 She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn’t actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • Running gun battle in Mexico leaves 9 gunmen, 1 police dead

    A series of running gunbattles in Mexico’s most violent state left nine suspected gunmen and one state police officer dead Monday, authorities said. The shootouts in north-central Guanajuato state started before dawn near the hamlet of Santa Rosa de Lima, the stronghold of a gang of the same name. Officials said the combined law enforcement forces found a total of four other bodies, many of them bullet-ridden, in a variety of vehicles in the area around Santa Rosa de Lima, which is an agricultural area with many dirt roads.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • U.S. cancels U.N. envoy's trip to Taiwan, citing Biden transition

    The U.S. State Department's cancellation of all travel this week includes a planned visit to Taiwan by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, a State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Craft had been due to visit Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, prompting China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own, to warn that Washington was playing with fire. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that all travel this week had been canceled, including his own trip to Europe, as part of the transition to the incoming Biden administration.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • McConnell won't reconvene Senate for emergency impeachment trial

    President Trump's second impeachment trial will likely have to wait until he's out of office.With just one week left in Trump's term, the Senate would have to return early from its recess to hold an impeachment trial — even a protracted one — and vote to remove Trump from office. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) team confirmed Wednesday that he won't use his emergency powers to do so, meaning the Senate won't return until its scheduled date of Jan. 19. That's just a day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.> Can confirm —> https://t.co/l2U1WlyQSF> > — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) January 13, 2021The House was also on recess after last week's attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol, but reconvened for Wednesday's vote to proceed with articles of impeachment against Trump. The House, with a Democratic majority and support from a handful of Republicans, is expected to move the impeachment effort to the Senate. Trump can still be convicted in the Senate after he leaves office, which could block him from running in 2024 again.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.