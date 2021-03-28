Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

·3 min read
Militants in the area
Militants have been battling the Mozambican army around Palma for days

Dozens of people are dead following an attack on the town of Palma in northern Mozambique, according to a spokesperson from the country's defence department.

Seven were killed trying to escape a siege on a hotel, said Omar Saranga.

Hundreds of others, both locals and foreigners, were reportedly rescued.

The area has been under attack by Islamist militants since Wednesday. Witnesses have described hiding out while waiting to be rescued by boat, on a beach strewn with headless bodies.

Marine traffic websites showed a string of vessels around Palma, and the port of Pemba to the south, as people tried to escape by any means - cargo vessels, passenger ships, tugs and recreational boats.

What do we know of the rescue?

One contractor told the BBC many who escaped the hotel via convoy hid at the beach overnight on Friday and were evacuated by boat on Saturday morning.

He said more people were delivered to safety after him, and that the boats would be returning on Sunday to rescue more still.

He said civilians living and working in the area appeared to be co-ordinating the rescue effort.

"Local suppliers and companies, these guys were heroes of the entire operation. In the wee hours they managed to co-ordinate and reach out to the evacuees on the beach and got them on to boats and got them into safety."

"Where the hell was the support from big companies, from countries?" he asked.

One source close to the rescue operation told AFP news agency that a boat with about 1,400 people on board had arrived in the port town of Pemba, which is about 250km (155 miles) south of Palma, on Sunday afternoon.

Aid agencies said several more small boats packed with displaced people were en route to Pemba and likely to arrive overnight or on Monday morning.

What's the situation now in Palma?

The exact number of casualties in Palma, a town of about 75,000 people in Cabo Delgado province, is unclear. Many are still unaccounted for.

The town and beaches are strewn with bodies "with heads and without", according to Col Lionel Dyke, whose private security firm, Dyck Advisory Group, is contracted by the Mozambique police in the area.

The armed group is reported to have taken control of Palma, but those claims are hard to verify amid a communications blackout.

Map
Map

When the militant attack was launched on Wednesday, the offensive targeted shops, banks and a military barracks.

Hundreds of people fled the fighting, running into forests, mangroves or nearby villages. Palma is near a major gas project run by the French energy giant Total, and more than 100 workers and civilians took refuge in the town's Amarula Palma hotel.

Some tried to escape the hotel in a convoy of vehicles on Friday, aiming for a nearby beach. At least 20 people were reportedly flown to safety in helicopters, but others were ambushed outside the hotel.

There are unconfirmed reports of British citizens being caught up in the hotel siege.

One company, RA International, told the BBC that it has yet to locate a British national who was at the Amarula Hotel during the attack. The company says it last heard from their employee on Friday afternoon. Seven of its local staff have made it to safety.

UK parliamentary under-secretary of state for Africa, James Duddridge, tweeted that the government was contacting Britons in the area to provide support, adding: "The UK wholeheartedly condemns the appalling violence in Cabo Delgado. It must stop. We stand with the people of Mozambique against terror."

Northern Mozambique has been torn apart by an insurgency since 2017.

Militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group are behind the conflict in the predominantly Muslim region of Cabo Delgado. The fighting has left more than 2,500 people dead and 700,000 displaced.

Reporting by Kyla Herrmannsen and Catherine Byaruhanga

More on Mozambique's 'forgotten crisis'

Recommended Stories

  • Rebels besiege town in northern Mozambique for fifth day

    Rebels fought the Mozambican army Sunday for the fifth straight day for control of the strategic northern town of Palma, as reports came in that dozens of civilians have been killed and bodies were littering the streets. The battle for Palma highlights the military and humanitarian crisis in this Southern African nation on the Indian Ocean. The three-year insurgency of the rebels, who are primarily disaffected young Muslim men, in the northern Cabo Delgado province has taken more than 2,600 lives and displaced an estimated 670,000 people, according to the U.N.

  • Kenyan DJs sacked after blaming woman for being pushed off building

    The DJs apologise to a woman after debating if it was her fault that she was pushed off a building.

  • Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

    The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to state efforts to enact gun restrictions, even while showing how hard it can be to prevent a tragedy. A gunman opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, with a weapon that resembles an AR-15 rifle, killing 10 people before he was captured. President Joe Biden called for action on gun reform after the two mass shootings, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, asked Biden to ban imported semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

  • Fears grow for British man missing after Islamist massacre in Mozambique

    Fears were growing last night for the safety of a British man who went missing as he fled a mass assault by Islamists on a town in northern Mozambique. The man - named by local sources as Philip Mawer - was among thousands of expatriates and locals caught up in Wednesday's deadly assault on the gas hub town of Palma in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. Mr Mawer, who is believed to be in his 50s, worked as the Mozambique country manager for RA International, a Dubai-based firm that provided living quarters and other logistics for expatriate workers. He is understood to have been with around 200 other expatriates at Palma’s Amarula Lodge hotel, from where a convoy of around 17 vehicles made an escape run on Friday that ran into militant ambushes. The company did not identify him by name, but confirmed last night that it was still trying to locate one of its British employees.

  • Suicide bomb hits Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia, 20 wounded

    Two attackers believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said. Rev. Wilhelmus Tulak, a priest at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, said he had just finished celebrating Palm Sunday Mass when a loud bang shocked his congregation.

  • Boris Johnson and Joe Biden could set up infrastructure fund to counter China influence

    Boris Johnson and Joe Biden, the US president, want to set up an infrastructure fund to pay for new roads and bridges in the developing world to counter China's growing influence. The idea was raised by Mr Johnson in Downing Street talks with some of the UK politicians sanctioned by China late last week. The Prime Minister is understood to have referred to them as "warriors in the fight for free speech" who have his "full-throated support", expressing bafflement at Beijing's "ridiculous" actions during the private meeting. One source said Mr Johnson had raised the prospect of a "green alternative" to China's £774 billion Belt and Road Initiative, which has seen Beijing lend billions of pounds to poorer countries to spend on maritime, energy, road and rail projects. He is said to have voiced concern that there were so many United Nations countries – particularly in Africa – that were "in hoc to the Chinese" because of infrastructure loans handed to them by China. One idea is to use some of the aid budget – set to hit £10 billion this calendar year despite the cut from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of GDP – to counter China's influence. The idea would be to tip "hundreds of millions of pounds" into the fund "to give an alternative to China's debt trap diplomacy", a source said.

  • The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.

    The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) had an impressive day of trading Friday, the ETF seeing gains of 1.61% and closing at $395.98. U.S. indices were trading higher Friday, led by strength in financials after the Fed said restrictions on buybacks could be lifted by the end of June. Investors also weigh inflation data, which alleviated some inflationary concerns. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) jumped over 1% in the final hour of trading to finish higher by 1.5% at $316. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also had a strong close, finishing higher by 1.36% at $330.61. Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The leaders for SPY were from consumer staples and tech: Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) helped the way for the S&P 500. Nike shares were trading higher after analysts at Baird upgraded their stock rating from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target. Shares of Intel were trading higher, potentially amid continued concerns of a chip shortage, which has caused supply concerns and lifted price outlook. Guidance from Intel earlier in the week has also helped lift sector sentiment. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) were among the top losers in SPY Friday. Elsewhere On The Street Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk denied that there was any evidence of an “emerald mine,” which has been the subject of media reports for years. Musk replied to tweets that featured insinuations that the entrepreneur benefitted... Read More The global chip shortage is severely impairing automakers, as evidenced by an announcement from Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO). As a result of this development, Nio lowered its vehicle deliveries forecast for the first quarter from... Read More One company that has been a good investment in the last year has been electric vehicle giant Tesla and its controversial CEO have gained a cult following of investors and supporters in recent years. The biggest bullish catalyst for Tesla stock in 2020 was the stock’s addition to the S&P 500 index in December... Read More See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Dow Jones Led The Major Indices Thursday. Why?Thinking About Buying Stock or Options In GE, Sirius XM, Palantir Or Zoom?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alabama Shakes Drummer Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

    Steven William Johnson, the drummer for Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes, has been arrested and is facing child abuse charges. According to the Associated Press, Johnson was arrested on March 24 after he was indicted on charges including “willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.” […]

  • Brazil suspends deadline to analyze request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

    Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Sunday that it has suspended the deadline for analyzing a request for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In a statement on its website, Anvisa said that Uniao Quimica, the company that will manufacture the shots in Brazil, did not present the necessary documentation. "Despite the suspension of the deadline, Anvisa continues to analyze other information presented by Uniao Quimica," it said in its statement.

  • Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage Are Getting a Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

    "This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us," Dillon Passage said

  • Memphis wins NIT title with 77-64 win over Mississippi State

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) Boogie Ellis scored 23 points and Memphis never trailed after a fast start to beat Mississippi State 77-64 in the NIT championship game Sunday, giving the Tigers a title in Penny Hardaway's third season coaching his alma mater. After just missing out on their first NCAA Tournament since 2013-14, the Tigers went into the NIT as a No. 1 seed and won college basketball's oldest postseason tournament for the second time. Landers Nolley II opened the second half with a jumper and a 3-pointer that put Memphis (20-8) ahead to stay.

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • 3 injured in triple shooting at east Raleigh hotel, police say

    Raleigh police are investigating a Saturday night triple shooting at an east Raleigh hotel that sent three people to the hospital.

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Tennessee's governor signs transgender athlete bill

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law Friday banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, making it the third state this year to approve a measure many critics warn would prompt costly lawsuits and hurt transgender youth. The Republican governor said on his Twitter account that he signed the bill “to preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition.” Mississippi and Arkansas have approved similar laws, and Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for transgender athlete bans this year.

  • 2 dead and 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings, police say

    Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, officials said early Saturday.

  • An unusually high 'spring' tide might help refloat the Ever Given on the Suez Canal, reports say

    The Ever Given, which has blocked the waterway for several days, may benefit from an unusually high spring tide in the Suez Canal on Monday.

  • Hilary Duff welcomes a baby girl with husband Matthew Koma

    Hilary Duff hinted at the birth on Friday with an Instagram post, but officially confirmed her newborn's birth on Saturday.

  • Virginia Beach shooting: Two dead and several injured at popular spring break location

    Police chief describes it as ‘a very chaotic night at the beach’