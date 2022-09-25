Mozambique’s Nyusi Re-elected as Leader of Ruling Party
(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi was elected on Sunday to a third five-year term as leader of the ruling Frelimo party.
Nyusi, who was the only candidate for the position, was elected with 100% of the votes during the party’s 12th congress, which is taking place in Matola on the outskirts of the capital Maputo, according to an announcement by state-owned TV.
Nyusi has been president of both Frelimo and Mozambique since 2015. While he will lead his party until 2027, his term as the country’s president ends in 2024 and the constitution has a two five-year term limit. The Frelimo Congress continues until Wednesday and other governing bodies of the party will be elected.
Nyusi’s biggest challenge will be to achieve peace and reconciliation in the Southeastern African country, said former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano. Since 2017, the country has been facing attacks from Islamic State-linked insurgents in the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, halting roughly $40 billion of investments.
