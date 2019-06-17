Mozambique says two border police killed in shooting incident

JOHANNESBURG/MAPUTO (Reuters) - Two members of Mozambique's border police have been shot dead in an incident involving South African soldiers and the two countries have launched a joint investigation into what happened, a Mozambique police officer said on Monday.

South Africa's National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that there had been shooting incident involving its soldiers and Mozambique border police on Sunday afternoon in the northern part of Kwazulu-Natal province. It said no SANDF members had been killed but gave no further information about the incident.

"Both the deceased are Mozambican police members. Our police force and its South African counterpart are holding a joint meeting to establish the real causes that led to that incident", Mozambique police spokesman Juarse Martins told a local television channel.

The SANDF's Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said the force had sent a team to the border area to get more information. He added that he was not aware of any similar incidents taking place in the area in the past.





