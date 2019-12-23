Mozambique’s Top Court Rules Misconduct Didn’t Impact Election

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council, the southeast African nation’s top court, ruled on Monday that irregularities in the Oct. 15 general election didn’t substantially impact the outcome.

The council validated the election results, which the main opposition party had unsuccessfully tried to overturn in a legal challenge, declaring President Filipe Nyusi elected for a second term, Lúcia Ribeiro, the top judge, said in a speech in Maputo, the capital.

Nyusi won 73% of the vote, compared with rival Ossufo Momade’s 22%. The leader of the opposition Mozambique National Resistance party had rejected the results as a “mega-fraud.” A splinter group of the party has also threatened violence if Nyusi is inaugurated, as planned, on Jan. 15.

--With assistance from Matthew Hill.

To contact the reporter on this story: Borges Nhamire in Maputo at bnhamire@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gordon Bell at gbell16@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Mackenzie, Chris Kay

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.