Mozambique: Tuskless elephant evolution linked to Ivory hunting

·2 min read
African elephant herd with tuskless matriarch.
African elephant herd with tuskless matriarch.

A new study suggests that severe ivory poaching in parts of Mozambique has led to the evolution of tuskless elephants.

The study published in Science magazine found that in Gorongosa National Park a previously rare genetic condition had became more common as ivory poaching used to finance a civil war pushed the species to the brink of extinction.

Before the war, about 18.5% of females were naturally tuskless.

But that figure has risen to 33% among elephants born since the early 1990s.

Some 90% of Mozambique's elephant population was slaughtered by fighters on both sides of the civil war that lasted from 1977 to 1992. Poachers sold the ivory to finance the vicious conflict between government forces and anti-communist insurgents.

As in eye colour and blood type in humans, genes are responsible for whether elephants inherit tusks from their parents.

Elephants without tusks were left alone by hunters, leading to an increased likelihood they would breed and pass on the tuskless trait to their offspring.

Researchers have long suspected that the trait, only seen in females, was linked to the sex of the elephant. After the genomes of tusked and tuskless elephants were sequenced, analysis revealed that the trend was linked to a mutation on the X chromosome that was fatal to males, which did not develop properly in the womb, and dominant in females.

The study's co-author, Professor Robert Pringle of Princeton University, pointed out that the discovery could have a number of long-term effects for the species.

He noted that because the tuskless trait was fatal to male offspring, it was possible that fewer elephants would be born overall. This could slow the recovery of the species, which now stands at just over 700 in the park.

"Tusklessness might be advantageous during a war," Professor Pringle said. "But that comes at a cost."

Another potential knock-on is changes to the broader landscape, as the study has revealed that tusked and tuskless animals eat different plants.

But Professor Pringle emphasised that the trait was reversible over time as populations recovered from the brink of elimination.

"So we actually expect that this syndrome will decrease in frequency in our study population, provided that the conservation picture continues to stay as positive as it has been recently," he said.

"There's such a blizzard of depressing news about biodiversity and humans in the environment and I think it's important to emphasise that there are some bright spots in that picture."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon Governor Grants Clemency To Dozens Of People Who Committed Crimes As Kids

    A recent juvenile justice reform bill excluded hundreds of people facing long prison sentences for crimes they committed before they turned 18. Gov. Kate Brown’s clemency order will allow some of them a second chance.

  • 3 years after Pittsburgh synagogue attack, trial still ahead

    As the three-year mark since the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue approaches, survivors are planning now-familiar annual rituals of remembrance, the criminal case involving the suspect plods on, and the site is in line for restoration. The landmark synagogue in Pittsburgh's leafy Squirrel Hill neighborhood remains dormant, but a renowned architect is among those working to transform the site where 11 people were killed in America’s deadliest antisemitic attack. No trial date is in sight for the suspect, Robert G. Bowers.

  • Ruble Jumps as Russia Hikes Rate More Than Expected to 7.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe ruble rallied and bonds tumbled after the Bank of Russia surprised with its biggest interest-rate increase since July while raising its inflation forecasts a

  • California family found dead on hike killed by extreme heat, sheriff says

    Deaths of couple, their daughter and their dog in August during hike in Sierra national forest had baffled investigators for months Jonathan Gerrish, 45, with his wife Ellen Chung, 30, their one-year-old daughter Miju and their dog died in a remote area of the Sierra national forest in California. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock The California family that died in August while hiking in Sierra national forest was killed by extreme heat and probable dehydration, law enforcement officials announced on

  • US regulators endorse efforts to address climate risks

    U.S. financial regulators on Thursday approved a series of steps toward addressing the dangers that climate change poses to the nation’s financial system. The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is headed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and includes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, acknowledged in a report that climate change is a serious economic threat. “Climate-related impacts in the form of warming temperatures rising sea levels, droughts, wildfires, intensifying storms and other climate related events are already imposing significant costs upon the public and the economy,” the council’s 133-page report says.

  • Family On Hike In Mariposa County Died of Extreme Heat Exhaustion

    We now know what caused the death of a family on a hike in Mariposa County.

  • UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state.” Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country. “The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” she said.

  • From exile, female former Afghan leader keeps fighting

    Two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, one of the country’s once-prominent female leaders — a former parliament member, candidate for president and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize — is visiting the United Nations, not as a representative of her government but as a woman in exile. In an interview with The Associated Press, Fawzia Koofi called for humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan to be contingent on the participation of women in its distribution, as well as free and safe travel for Afghans into and out of the country.

  • Merkel's farewell spoiled by Poland crisis at EU summit

    Angela Merkel took up her vaunted mantle as Europe's crisis manager for what could be the last time tonight, as she urged the EU to find compromise in its showdown with Poland.Why it matters: The European Commission has threatened to withhold over $40 billion in pandemic recovery funds after Poland's constitutional tribunal — stacked with loyalists from the ruling right-wing populist party — rejected the principle that EU law has primacy over national law.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Profit surges at American Express with US spending resilient

    American Express had a very strong third quarter, posting a profit of $1.78 billion with Americans continuing to prove resilient in their spending despite the tenacity of the delta variant, as well as global supply chain issues. The New York company on Friday topped last year's profit of $1.1 billion profit during the same period, putting up per-share earnings of $2.27. It has been feared that the prevalence of COVID-19 in some regions of the country, particularly the highly contagious delta variant, would chill consumer spending in the U.S., which accounts for about 70% of all economic activity.

  • House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt

    The House has voted to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the committee's Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, led the floor debate along with Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of two Republicans on the panel.

  • Facebook might be changing its name, but its controversies will continue to follow it

    Facebook is reportedly changing its name, but that won't help it escape its myriad controversies.

  • England's COVID prevalence rises to new highest level since January, ONS says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 55 people in the week ending Oct 16, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, once again at its highest level since January. The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its fourth straight week, having been at 1 in 60 people in the previous week. On Wednesday, Britain's health minister Sajid Javid resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt a rising wave of COVID-19 infections, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers.

  • Elephant Makes Rare Fatal Attack To Protect Her Baby

    A predator got too close and paid the price in Zambia.

  • Fossil stuck in 100 million-year-old amber is oldest "true crab" ever discovered

    The tiny crab bridges an evolutionary gap that stumped scientists for years.

  • Russian spy satellite blazed a fiery trail over Michigan Tuesday night

    Although it appeared to be a meteor, the slow speed of this object betrayed its true origins.

  • Vikings were in North America in 1021, well before Columbus, researchers say

    Vikings from Greenland — the first Europeans to arrive in the Americas — lived in a village in Canada’s Newfoundland exactly 1,000 years ago, researchers say.

  • Orion: Nasa's Moon-ship is attached to SLS megarocket

    Nasa's next-generation spaceship is attached to the rocket that will launch it to the Moon.

  • Fox News' Dana Perino Makes 'Nonsensical' Comment About Wind Power

    Tucker Carlson didn't even blink at the remark as the two discussed wind turbines, but there was a gusty outcry on Twitter.

  • One of world's last two northern white rhinos dropped from race to save the species

    One of the world's last two northern white rhinos, a mother and her daughter, is being retired from a breeding programme aimed at saving the species from extinction, scientists said on Thursday. Najin, 32, is the mother of Fatu who is now the only donor left in the programme, which aims to implant artificially developed embryos into another more abundant species of rhino in Kenya. There are no known living males and neither of the two remaining northern white rhinos can carry a calf to term.