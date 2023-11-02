Mozzarella pizza rolls: Taste Buds
Stephanie Hansen is serving up a fresh take on mozzarella pizza rolls in this special halftime edition of Taste Buds.
Stephanie Hansen is serving up a fresh take on mozzarella pizza rolls in this special halftime edition of Taste Buds.
Meta is introducing a new API that makes it easier to create and share a Facebook Story directly from a third-party desktop or web app. The social networking ad titan first introduced Stories to the main Facebook app in 2017, emulating a feature it had added to Instagram the previous year as well as Messenger and WhatsApp -- these features were more or less "borrowed" from Snapchat, serving as a more ephemeral way of sharing video and image-based content that didn't hang around on a user's profile for eternity. While Facebook itself has north of 3 billion users, Meta doesn't typically break out user numbers for Stories, though CEO Mark Zuckerberg did share that it had passed 500 million users ack in 2019.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.
Chicken baskets and beef tacos are fattening Yum! Brands' profits, but Pizza Hut is seeing slowing sales.
Take it from more than 7,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this thing rocks.
It can be tough to drop some of your late draft picks this early in the season, but you're better off moving on when it comes to these five players.
Mike Pence has left the GOP primary. What does his campaign’s failure say about the race for the nomination?
The TGL now has a rules framework, and also its first named team member.
The beer giant is still suffering from the Bud Light boycott in the US, but a buyback could be a perk for its shareholders.
The Rangers took a 3-1 World Series lead, improving to 10-0 on the road this postseason and moving within one win of their first title.
Modeled after the iconic X-wing flight suit, this year's gear is the sportswear's company's most expansive collection yet. Here's your first look.
Get to know Hud Oberly, the Osage, Caddo and Comanche founder and designer of Brooklyn-based fashion brand, Here's To You. The post How Brooklyn-based fashion entrepreneur Hud Oberly uses his clothing brand to spotlight Indigenous communities appeared first on In The Know.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
The past year and a half have witnessed multiple startups facing valuation cuts as funding from VCs waned in an environment of rising interest rates. In this context, fintechs, especially buy now, pay later companies serving Western customers, including Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna, have encountered challenges in the public and private markets. Tabby, previously headquartered in Dubai but now based in Riyadh, has raised $200 million in its Series D funding round, achieving a valuation of $1.5 billion.
No one expected Dylan Carter to leave so soon, but he seemed to get what he needed out of this experience, which was closure after his mom's death.
Daytime TV hosts really turned it up this year, transforming into entertainment icons including Taylor Swift, Cher, Beyoncé, Pink, Bob Ross and more.
Chef Andreas Joshua's recipe for savory oats incorporates zesty roasted nuts and a citrus kick to add texture and warmth to a classic dish. The post This savory oats recipe is a twist on a classic comfort food appeared first on In The Know.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Here, experts discuss what's lacking, what's needed and how it all can feel when deaf people are affected by mass violence or natural disasters.
The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung pays tribute to its flip phone past with limited-edition foldable, Google’s default search engine status cost it $26 billion in 2021, How to watch Apple’s Scary Fast event tonight.