MP Anne-Marie Morris criticises delays in opening of banking hubs

There are delays in setting up banking hubs

A Devon MP has criticised delays in setting up banking hubs in areas where bank branches have closed.

The last bank in Teignmouth and Dawlish is to close in April, and a banking hub is still to be developed.

Anne-Marie Morris, Conservative MP for Newton Abbot, said the gap needed to be closed so older and vulnerable people could continue face-to-face banking.

Cash Access UK, which owns the banking hubs, has been contacted for comment.

Post Office Ltd, which operates the banking hubs, was also contacted for comment.

According to Citizens Advice UK, about 6,000 high street bank branches have closed since 2015, but only 31 banking hubs have been set up.

The opening of new hubs can take months as a suitable premise needs to be found and often changes are needed to ensure it is fully accessible and secure enough for banking services.

'Lots of barriers'

Ms Morris said a new set of criteria should be agreed the development of banking hubs.

"There are lots and lots of barriers," she said.

"You need to fight for a hub and even if it's approved, it's down to cash access to find a property, but constraints to size and location mean it can be very difficult to find the right place."

Perran Moon, the Labour candidate for Camborne and Redruth, said it was an "absolute travesty" nearly 1,000 bank branches had closed across the South West and he called the region a "banking desert".

He said: "It's the most vulnerable, it's pensioners and, critically in the South West, it's the small businesses that are so reliant on these high street banks."

This week there were calls in the House of Lords to force the last remaining bank branch in a town to stay open until a banking hub was in place.

